Kim Zolciak gushes about Kroy Biermann on ‘RHOA’ return after dramatic U-turn from nasty divorce

Viewers saw Kim Zolciak on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season premiere on Sunday night. The reality TV star did discuss her marriage to Kroy Biermann, but, it wasn't as much as many would have expected.

The season premiere was filmed a few months before the couple initially filed for divorce. To the viewers, it appeared as if their 11-year marriage was actually going quite well since Zolciak gushed about her husband and how they met.

The conversation took place while she was meeting with fellow cast members. She credited Sheree Whitfield for introducing the two of them. Even going as far as to say that Kroy Biermann told her that he knew she was 'the one' from the beginning.

“You want to know what’s really funny? He said before I ever saw him, when I came up to that room to see you, he saw me from afar and said, ‘I just knew [you were the one] when I saw you. We’re still married, it’s 11 years, so we’re doing great. So whatever I did, I texted the right person.”

She even went as far as to say that their marriage was 'great'. Zolciak stated that she made the right decision when pursuing a relationship with him. Which indicates that perhaps their marriage woes came on rather quickly and were not something that was brewing.

Kim Zolciak calls off divorce with Kroy Biermann

In May, Kim Zolciak filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage. The former Atlanta Falcons linebacker then countered with his own filing.

The divorce became contentious, with each side making allegations against the other. There was even a potential custody battle over the couple's four young children.

Over the weekend, however, it seems that both parties have had a sudden and unexpected change of heart. Zolciak, who dropped her husband's last name, announced that she was calling off the divorce. An update that shocked everyone.

While it's good news for their family that they have decided to work on their marriage, it still leaves a lot of questions to be answered.

The couple has reportedly decided that they want to work things out for the sake of their children. While the couple isn't divulging other details of their reconciliation, they are open to making it work.

A drastic turn of events after the back-and-forth slander that was hashed out against each other for the last two months.

