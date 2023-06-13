Ex-NFL star Kroy Biermann concerned about Kim Zolciak’s affiliation with popular show weeks after filing for divorce

Former NFL star Kroy Biermann is worried that his estranged wife, Kim Zolciak will wash their dirty laundry on camera.

Not only her husband, but even the RHOA fans know that Zolciak does not shy away from talking about her family drama. This is something Kroy Biermann is fearing as it will have a negative impact on their minor kids.

As per TMZ, Biermann filed a motion to appoint a guardian ad litem, which means someone will look out for the best interests of the kids during divorce proceedings.

Even though the 37-year-old is trying to shield his minor children from the public discussions surrounding the estranged couple’s separation, he alleges that Kim continues to involve him in controversy and speaks about their divorce using “abusive” and “derogatory” language.

Additionally, as per the report, Kroy Biermann is worried that Kim will use her 'Real Housewives of Atlanta" fame to garner more attention to their divorce. He claims that she has already allegedly noted that the former Bills player smoked too much "pot" and therefore is unable to take care of their children.

After facing such allegations, Kroy did not hold back and revealed that his former wife was paying too much attention to "virtual slot machines" and even let her children gamble on her account.

Why were Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak getting a divorce?

In May, the former Atlanta Falcons linebacker and the reality television star announced that they were getting a divorce. It did not take a lot of time for the situation to turn sour as rumors about one of the individuals committing infidelity started spreading. However, insiders shut down the speculation quickly.

Another reason attributed to their divorce was that the controversial couple owes USD $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interests, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018. Therefore, the financial troubles took a toll on their marriage and they decided to part ways.

As per an insider source as reported by DailyMail.com, Kim “blamed” Kroy Biermann for the financial downfall as he was in charge of the family’s finances “for years.”

“Kroy did everything for Kim. He was her manager, her assistant, and her husband. She leaned on him for so many years and relied on him for everything. She also took him for granted and she blamed him when their financial situation went to hell.”

Zolciak is now seeking primary physical custody of her children and legal custody. Along with that, she wants spousal support from the former athlete.

