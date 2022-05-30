“It has never been about money”: Johnny Depp’s attorney clarifies the intention behind lawsuit

Johnny Depp and his attorney, Benjamin Chew, shared a comforting hug after the latter finished delivering his closing argument in the $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Chew, who was visibly worked up, told the jury in a shaky voice:

"After six weeks in the trial against Heard and the charges that Depp is a domestic abuser, it is about restoring his lost reputation. It's about showing Mr. Depp's children, Lily-Rose and Jack, that the truth is worth fighting for. It is. And it's about restoring Mr. Depp's name and standing in the community to the fullest extent that you can, and you can do something."

Following the conclusion, Chew returned to his seat beside Depp. The two smiled at each other, shook hands, and Depp hugged him, a gesture that elicited a warm response from social media users.

Chew and co-counsel Camille Vasquez, who began the final argument on Friday, received much praise from netizens.

After six weeks of harrowing testimonies and witness recounts, the case is finally before the jury, where both Depp and Heard have claimed instances of violence and abuse against each other.

How much money have Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reportedly lost due to defamatory accusations?

The court case involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is nearing its conclusion, making it one of the most high-profile celebrity stories.

Depp first sued Heard for defamation in connection with an op-ed published in the Washington Post in 2018. Depp's legal team is requesting a $50 million settlement for the damages caused by the article.

If the jury decides that Heard defamed Depp, she could be ordered to pay the entire $50 million, or the jury could recommend that Depp be awarded more or less, depending on other factors.

If the jury determines that Amber Heard did not defame Depp, she will not be forced to pay damages. Depp could file an appeal, but it is unlikely to result in a different outcome unless significant new evidence or testimony is discovered before then.

However, there is a chance that Heard will be awarded a large sum in a subsequent court case. Although Depp initiated the current case, the legal team representing Heard counter-sued for $100 million. Depp's lawyers attempted to dismiss the counter-claim earlier this week, but Judge Penney Azcarate denied the request.

The counter-suit may be heard later, depending on the outcome of Depp's complaint against Heard.

Regardless of the conclusion, neither Johnny Depp nor Amber Heard is likely to face prison time or even a criminal prosecution due to the court's judgment. The current case is a civil trial rather than a criminal trial, thus neither party will face criminal charges.

In a civil lawsuit, the burden of proof is different. Instead of proving wrongdoing beyond a reasonable doubt, the plaintiff must establish that the balance of probabilities in the case favors them. In most cases, a successful plaintiff will obtain compensation from the offender.

