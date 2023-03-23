“It’s abt to get nasty in here”: KBS bans BTS’ Jimin’s Face-off from broadcast, fans get excited over the yet unreleased song

BTS’ Jimin will be unable to perform Face-off, a song from his solo debut album FACE due for release soon, on KBS. Fans, however, are not particularly disheartened by the development.

On March 22, KBS revealed the results of the internal deliberations about which songs from FACE were fit for broadcast. Among the three that were submitted - Face-off, Like Crazy, and Alone - the last two were cleared for performance.

All new songs that an artist wishes to perform on a music show are analyzed first to see whether it fits their rules and regulations or not. KBS reportedly deemed Face-off to be unfit for broadcast due to its lyrics containing slang, curse words, and indecent expressions.

Fans react as KBS deems RM’s co-produced track for BTS’ Jimin unfit for broadcast

ARMYs are not only excited for BTS’ Jimin’s solo debut, but in light of the recent ban, they are now looking forward to his new songs even more. The artist’s album FACE includes six tracks, Face-off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2 (pre-release), and Like Crazy (English version). The pre-release song’s choreography took the internet by storm, increasing anticipation about the idol's upcoming performances.

On March 22, network channel KBS released its decision on songs that the BTS member could perform from FACE.

Fans were pleased to know that BTS’ Jimin will be treating them to performances of Like Crazy and Alone. He also apparently has choreography ready for Face-off, the track he co-produced with Pdogg and RM, but will not be able to perform it on KBS. The song was banned because it contained inappropriate language.

While some fans were a bit upset over not being able to see BTS' Jimin perform Face-off, most of them celebrated that it was an explicit song. They were also over the moon as they discovered that the song included curse words.

Take a look at how fans reacted to finding out about the KBS ban.

pronouns d ace @magicmizelle one of Jimin’s songs is banned by KBS oh this album is going to EAT one of Jimin’s songs is banned by KBS oh this album is going to EAT

aeonflux 🪞Jimin_Face 03.24 @virgomom09



"Face-off" wasn't eligible due to its lyrics containing cursing



is r-rapper jimin going to pop off again in f-face off?

P⁷🌙 @MoonWalker_o



"Face-off" wasn't eligible due to its lyrics containing cursing



face-off about to go hard as well!

JMF🪞 @jmfolder THAT MEANS FACE-OFF IS EXPLICIT

THAT MEANS FACE-OFF IS EXPLICIT https://t.co/qiZLXFRfdA

BTS’ Jimin shares how he lost weight and missed his group members during album preparations

In a behind-the-scenes jacket shoot for Set Me Free Pt.2 released on March 21, BTS’ Jimin shared how it was difficult to keep his weight within a certain range.

Usually, K-pop idols go on a diet before a comeback. The Set Me Free Pt.2 singer also wanted to get toned for his solo album. Talking about his weight, he said,

"It's not easy keeping my weight within the 50kg range but I'm kind of getting used to it now. Every night, I write down what I want to eat before going to bed."

Moreover, he talked about filming the music video without members and realized the huge gap that occurs when one is on stage alone versus with six other members.

"It's still the first day but I realized once again how it's not easy filling up the stage alone. I feel like there's a lot of room for improvement. Still, it was a new experience and I had fun the entire time.”

FACE, the debut solo album of BTS’ Jimin will be released on March 24, 2023.

