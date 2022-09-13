“It’s so boring”: K-drama fans slam Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s webtoon 

Netflix's Extraordinary Attorney Woo is no doubt one of the best dramas of the year. The lovely slice-of-life drama starring Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh, and Kang Ki-young was the year's surprise hit and has garnered rave reviews from fans worldwide. However, the same can't be said about the webtoon though.

On September 8, the seventh episode of the webtoon was released, and it gained dismal ratings of 5.56 out of 10, the lowest so far. On September 10, several Korean news outlets began reporting how K-drama fans are not impressed with Naver's webtoon adaptation of Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

An anonymous fan exclaimed,

"It's so boring!"

ArinaKashiwagi @KashiwagiArina



Source: Herald Economy via Naver



1. [+401, -6] The reason the drama was… Webtoon release of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' receives negative reviews: Article: "It's so boring" how can such a hit character 'Woo Young Woo' get such negative reviews?Source: Herald Economy via Naver1. [+401, -6] The reason the drama was… bit.ly/3cZ9yeo Kpop Webtoon release of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' receives negative reviews: Article: "It's so boring" how can such a hit character 'Woo Young Woo' get such negative reviews? Source: Herald Economy via Naver1. [+401, -6] The reason the drama was… bit.ly/3cZ9yeo Kpop https://t.co/5FX4udGaCh

K-drama fans allege that the webtoon version of Extraordinary Attorney Woo is underwhelming

notpannchoa/notpannkpop/notnetizenbuzz @notpannchoa2 [ notnetizenbuzz ] Webtoon release of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' receives negative reviews [ notnetizenbuzz ] Webtoon release of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' receives negative reviews https://t.co/SKMzq3txIF

The lovely slice-of-life drama delivered laughs, emotions and remained at the top of Netflix Global Charts for six consecutive weeks since its premiere.

This prompted Naver (Korea's equivalent to Google) to announce they will be releasing a webtoon version of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, much to the delight of the fans, in July. However, it hasn't met the audience's expectations at all.

Fans claim that, unlike the drama, which was fresh, original, and enjoyable, the webtoon version of Extraordinary Attorney Woo doesn't possess any of these qualities.

Remaeko りめー ('◇')ゞ @remaeko Watching Extraordinary Attorney Woo while I work on the webtoon~ Watching Extraordinary Attorney Woo while I work on the webtoon~

쟤 | hamin who? i only know daisy @haminsummer extra info!!!

it will have 60 chapters and the artist will be 화음조님! i did my research before and it seems like this is their first time working on a series! and yes, its already confirmed that we will get an eng trans and other languages as well! extra info!!! it will have 60 chapters and the artist will be 화음조님! i did my research before and it seems like this is their first time working on a series! and yes, its already confirmed that we will get an eng trans and other languages as well! https://t.co/Py4PXpRXd6

K-drama fans are commenting that the webtoon is "exactly the same" as the drama, and there is no novelty in the shorter format of the narrative.

ashli ♡ @dxpekdramas i want to watch extraordinary attorney woo, little women, today’s webtoon, the law café, once upon a small town, and the list is just long 🥹 but SCHOOL!!!! i want to watch extraordinary attorney woo, little women, today’s webtoon, the law café, once upon a small town, and the list is just long 🥹 but SCHOOL!!!!

Extraordinary Attorney Woo premiered on June 29, 2022, and has a skilled lawyer, Woo Young-woo, at the center of things. Woo Young-woo, a rookie lawyer o the autism spectrum, works at Hanbada Law firm and is raised by a single father.

The titular role was played by the talented actress Park Eun-bin. The show also starred Kang Tae-oh, who plays Lee Jun-ho, and Kang Ki-young as Jung Myung-seok, amongst other talented actors.

However, it isn't the first K-drama to get its webtoon. Previously Choi Woo-sik and Kim Da-mi starrer Our Beloved Summer was converted into a webtoon, and K-drama Good Doctor also earned praise from fans.

The popularity of Extraordinary Attorney Woo drama yielded a Naver Webtoon too. However, as the webtoon shares so many similarities with its drama counterpart, including certain gestures of the actors in the TV show, it is one of the lowest ranked webtoons in the world.

The series is said to have 60 episodes and was perfectly portrayed by Park Eun-bin, balancing eccentricities with innocence, something the webtoon could not achieve.

Additionally, the webtoon has reduced Park Eun-bin's character to a typical K-drama lead and not the brilliant lawyer in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. AStory, the production team behind the successful drama, hopes the webtoon turns the tide and gains momentum with time.

Park Eun-bin tops September drama actor brand reputation rankings

ForestofKdramas @glossyMikasa

#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo

https://t.co/4ky3yErMxz minji 🧸 @kdramaflwr — name the actor/actress who did so well in a role that no one else could have done — name the actor/actress who did so well in a role that no one else could have done 💗 The production team waited for her for a year and it was so worth it. No one could have done woo young woo as precisely as Park eun bin..https://t.co/4ky3yErMxz twitter.com/kdramaflwr/sta… The production team waited for her for a year and it was so worth it. No one could have done woo young woo as precisely as Park eun bin..#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWoo https://t.co/4ky3yErMxz twitter.com/kdramaflwr/sta…

Lead actress Park Eun-bin, who played the inspiring Woo Young-woo in the drama, topped the list with a brand reputation index of 8,356,154 for September.

The high-ranking phrases in the keyword analysis of the drama include "Netflix," "ad," and "fan meeting," alluding to the mammoth success of the drama and her super-successful fan meeting, which happened on September 3.

Keywords related to her recent success include "happy," "lovely," and "awarded," and in the positivity-negativity analysis, she scored a 90.84 percent positive reaction.

The charming drama has been confirmed for season two and will air in 2024 post the completion of Kang Tae-oh's military enlistment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das