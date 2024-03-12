"It's the clout chasing": Johnny Depp flamed online for posting photoshopped picture with Robert Downey Jr after Oscar win

Johnny Depp took to Instagram to post a story alongside Robert Downey Jr. after he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer.

In the now deleted story post, a young Robert Downey Jr can be seen with his arm around young Johnny Depp. However, fans noticed that the image was photoshopped from an existing image of Robert and Sarah Jessica Parker from the 1988 Young Artists Unite Event in LA.

Johnny deleted the story and posted a new one with Robert Downey Jr.

Johnny Depp with Robert Downey Jr. (image via @johnnydepp on Instagram)

While reacting to a post by Faux Moi on the Photoshop blunder, netizens took to Reddit and accused Johnny Depp of clout chasing.

"The attempt was as bad as his personality," say netizens about Johnny Depp

While reacting to Johnny Depp allegedly photoshopping himself alongside Robert Downey Jr. after Robert's Oscar win, netizens took to social media to slam the actor. While many disapproved of the act, others questioned why the Pirates of the Caribbean actor would photoshop a picture of him and Robert when there are many original ones of them together since they are friends.

As per OK! Downey Jr. commented on his admiration for Depp stating;

"There's nobody I admire more. We've known each other for a million years. We climbed the ranks together."

The two have known to remain friends and support each other through tough times. After Depp won the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, Robert Downey Jr. as per the New York Post, facetimed Depp to congratulate him on his victory. Johnny's friend, Josh Richman revealed that Downey during the facetime said;

"John, thank God it's over."

As per OK! Downey also tried to bring Depp on board for the third movie in the Sherlock Holmes movie series. As per an insider;

"Bob wants Johnny on board, come hell or high water."

While reacting to Johnny's recent Instagram story, netizens also questioned the intention behind the story since it had no caption. There were no messages congratulating Downey on his Oscar win. Many fans also claimed this was not the first time Johnny Depp had photoshopped himself alongside an Oscar winner.

Oppenheimer won seven Oscars including Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan for Best Picture, Cillian Murphy for Best Actor, Robert Downey Jr. for Best Supporting Actor, Christopher Nolan for Best Director, Ludwig Goransson for Best Original Score, Hoyte van Hoytema for Best Cinematography, and Jennifer Lame for Best Film Editing.

The famous movie was also nominated in 13 categories.