At the Oscars 2024, Robert Downey Jr. won his first Oscar award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Downey, who received outstanding reviews, was a frontrunner in his category throughout the year.

Additionally, Iron Man's famed actor surpassed other nominees, including Sterling K. Brown, Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, and Mark Ruffalo. Notably, the win for Robert Downey Jr. comes first after his three Oscar nominations throughout his career.

Oscars 2024: In which categories has Robert Downey Jr. been previously nominated at the Academy Awards?

A still of Robert Downey Jr accepting his Academy Award at Oscars 2024. (Image via ABC)

Below is the list of all the movies that garnered an Oscar nomination for Robert Downey Jr:

1) Chaplin: Robert Downey Jr.'s first nomination was in 1993 for Best Actor for his role in Chaplin.

2) Tropic Thunder: In 2009, Downey Jr. was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Tropic Thunder. However, he lost to Heath Ledger, who posthumously won for his performance in The Dark Knight.

3) Oppenheimer: Finally, after over 50 years in the industry, Downey Jr. won his first Academy Award in Oscar 2024. He received the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

Oscars 2024: "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood" Robert Downey Jr's award-winning speech is a mixed bag of emotions

Robert Downey Jr receives a standing ovation from the audience at Oscars 2024. (Image via ABC)

In his Oscars 2024 acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. delivered a mix of humor and gratitude. He began his speech with a joke, thanking his "terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order."

Furthermore, He humorously referred to his wife, Susan Downey, as his veterinarian as he credited her for bringing him back to life and likening himself to a "snarling rescue pet."

Downey Jr. then expressed his appreciation for the film's director, Christopher Nolan, producer Emma Thomas, and his co-stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, and Matt Damon. He shared that he felt he needed the job more than it needed him and praised the cast and crew for their excellence.

Robert Downey Jr. said:

"You only flubbed one line. I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order. I'd like to thank my -- veterinarian -- I meant wife, Susan Downey over there. She found me a snarling rescue pet and you loved me back to life. That's why I'm here. Thank you.

Here's my little secret. I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it, Emma made sure that she surrounded me with one of the great casts and crews of all time, Emily, Cillian, it was fantastic. And I stand here before you a better man because of it.

He further added:

What we do is meaningful, and the stuff that we decide to make is important. So, back to my publicist -- my agent, Phillip Raskin is here and Andrew Dunlap, my den mother Joy Feeley, thank you."

Notably, Robert Downey Jr.'s performance, for which he received the Academy Award, revolves around his character Strauss' Senate confirmation hearing for Secretary of Commerce. The film uses this setting to flashback to the development of the atomic weapon and the downfall of J. Robert Oppenheimer.