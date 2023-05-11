"It's Danny's confidence": Survivor fans react as Heidi fools Danny into believing her in episode 11

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 44 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It documented the remaining cast members participating in a series of reward and immunity challenges, while also forming strategies, alliances and blindsides to secure their safety. They hoped to keep moving forward in the competition to ultimately earn the coveted title.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Heidi successfully fooled Danny into believing she didn't vote for him in the previous Tribal Council. Danny chose to believe his closest ally and thought Yam Yam voted for him to frame Heidi. Fans, however, were thrilled at the outcome of Heidi's plan. One tweeted:

No. @Nowbz #Survivor its Danny’s confidence that Jamie is lying about her idol AND that Heidi is telling the truth about her vote #Survivor 44 its Danny’s confidence that Jamie is lying about her idol AND that Heidi is telling the truth about her vote 💀💀 #Survivor #Survivor44

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the hit CBS series has been very popular amongst the audience over the years it has been on air. Season 44 of the competition saw the contestants come from diverse backgrounds, cultures and life experiences and share their stories amongst fellow contestants and viewers. Fans have already picked their favorites and are rooting for them to win.

Heidi manages to fool Danny on this week's Survivor

Tonight's episode of Survivor saw the cast members reeling from the previous Tribal Council elimination. As they returned to camp, Carolyn vented out her frustrations to Carson and Yam Yam leaving her out of the decision making vote. Her two allies were concerned about her reaction in public, leading Yam Yam to walk away from the conversation. Carolyn, for her part, felt betrayed.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled I'm Not Worthy, reads:

"Castaways must keep their heads above water in the immunity challenge to be guaranteed a spot in the final six; there is a mad dash before tribal council as castaways must decide who to target."

The Survivor gameplay began with Danny trying to find out who voted for him. What he didn't know was that it was his close ally Heidi. Meanwhile, the latter thought Danny was going to be eliminated and wondered how he was still there. She had to now do damage control and denied voting for him. She also expressed that maybe Frannie, who was eliminated last week, voted for him.

After the former Tika members Carson, Carolyn and Yam Yam made amends, the latter revealed to Danny that Heidi voted for him. He decided to talk to her and see if it was true, but she denied voting for him and he believed it. Moreover, Danny thought that his ally would never vote for him and that Yam Yam had lied to him.

Danny also thought that Yam Yam voted for him to frame Heidi and decided to target a former Tika member at the Tribal Council on Survivor.

Fans react to Heidi and Danny's interaction on Survivor

Fans were thrilled at Heidi managing to fool Danny into believing she didn't vote for him. Check out what they have to say.

Arrionna🤎💎 @arrionna30 Danny’s downfall is going to be believing Heidi actually didn’t put that vote on him and I’d love to see it #survivor #survivor 44 Danny’s downfall is going to be believing Heidi actually didn’t put that vote on him and I’d love to see it #survivor #survivor44 https://t.co/qURmPVfVDe

eldritch abomination @AlasknBullWorms So first no one would believe Jaime lost her idol and now apparently a first grader wouldn’t buy that Heidi voted for you? Danny… https://t.co/kZzi8Vpm0q #Survivor #Survivor 44 So first no one would believe Jaime lost her idol and now apparently a first grader wouldn’t buy that Heidi voted for you? Danny… https://t.co/kZzi8Vpm0q #Survivor #Survivor44

Fans were thrilled at Heidi's plan. They were excited to see what that brought for the show. Check it out.

Mel ✨ @melbrown00

#Survivor

Heidi after lying to Danny for the 78th time: Heidi after lying to Danny for the 78th time:#Survivor https://t.co/NwWqvVrS01

Season 44 of Survivor has been an interesting watch so far. As the installment nears it close, the remaining contestants will have to put their best foot forward to prove their mettle in the competition. Viewers will have to wait and see what's more in store the coming weeks.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes