"What a king": Survivor fans applaud Danny for playing his immunity idol on Frannie in episode 8

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 44 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It documented the remaining castaways participating in a series of reward and immunity challenges, while also forming alliances and developing strategies to secure their safety in the competition. While some managed to be successful, others failed to do so.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Danny successfully managed to use his immunity idol on Frannie according to his plan. Being from the Soka tribe, who had declared war with the Ratu tribe with the highest number of contestants, Danny executed his idol perfectly to vote out Brandon, a Ratu tribe member.

Fans loved that Danny played the idol to save Frannie. One tweeted:

Fans praise Danny for the way he played his immunity idol on Frannie in Survivor

Fans took to social media to appreciate Danny for saving Frannie and managing to use the immunity idol perfectly.

What transpired on this week's episode of Survivor?

Tonight's episode of Survivor saw the cast members reeling from last week's Tribal Council elimination. Yam Yam was relieved to survive as he and Matt were the clear cut choices for the votes. While the latter's showmance, Frannie, was left emotional, Brandon and Kane was happy to have orchestrated Matt's elimination.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"A war between old tribes risks creating a shift in power; castaways get twisted and caught up in the immunity challenge."

As the Survivor castaways spent time in the jungle, they were greeted by the tree mail. It read that there was only one immunity necklace this time around, hinting at one of the contestants' safety. Moreover, they had to compete in pairs. Before leaving for the challenge, they divided themselves into duos - Carolyn & Carson, Danny & Lauren, Kane & Brandon, Frannie & Yam Yam, and Heidi & Jaime.

The castaways had to pass through three rounds of obstacle challenges. The first four pairs to complete the first round will move on to the second. The final two pairs would compete in the final round, out of which the last standing group would battle it out to earn the one immunity necklace.

By the end of the immunity challenge, Lauren and Danny were left to battle it out. The former eventually won the challenge and earned the necklace.

After the Survivor castaways reached camp, they began planning and plotting for the upcoming Tribal Council. Kane and Brandon felt that their Ratu tribe had the numbers to make a big move and could collaborate with Tika for the votes. They decided to vote for Frannie. They also brought in Soka tribe members Danny and Heidi on the plan.

Danny and Heidi, for their part, decided to bring in Frannie and the other three Tika members to vote out on member of Ratu. At this stage, Tika was in the middle of a war between Ratu and Soka. Danny even confessed to using his immunity idol for Frannie to save her from the obvious elimination that was to happen.

Heidi went to Survivor castaway Yam Yam and informed him that Danny was going to use his idol on Frannie. Yam Yam wondered if it would be in his best interest to let Ratu know about Soka's plans. Meanwhile, Carson let Danny know that Heidi had told Yam Yam about his idol, which worried Danny.

At the Tribal Council, the castaways discussed the potential for a stronger game now, as the jury began with Matt's elimination. They would have to make significant moves to convince the jury of their worth.

After the votes were cast, Danny stood up to play his immunity idol for Frannie. As per their plan, although the latter was the most voted, she was safe, all thanks to Danny's idol. With 4 votes, Brandon was ultimately eliminated from Survivor.

Season 44 of Survivor gets extremely intense with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the remaining castaways will face even tougher challenges and mental gameplay. With eliminations looming over their heads for each episode, viewers will have to wait for more to come this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Survivor next Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

