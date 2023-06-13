"It's just rude and invasive": Video of OMEGA X's Yechan in the club with alleged girlfriend goes viral, fans defend the artist

OMEGA X's Yechan recently became the talk of the town after a video capturing him and his alleged girlfriend went viral on June 11 EST on Twitter. At the time of this writing, the video had already gained a whopping 1.3 million views on the microblogging platform. The 22-year-old idol drew flak from many netizens about being brazen in public with a girl. However, international fans quickly rose to defend the artist.

Fans commented that the video was "rude and invasive" and completely violated the OMEGA X member's privacy. They also shared that they had no qualms about the idol being in a relationship. They added that they would continue to support the 22-year-old irrespective of his relationship status.

Lea 🌼 @forhoneyyx

also idc if he or any other member is dating someone, if they're happy so am I 🫶 the yechan situation makes me angry bcs why do ppl still think it's okay to take videos of idols when they're obviously not on a schedule?? it's just rude and invasive, leave them tf alonealso idc if he or any other member is dating someone, if they're happy so am I 🫶 the yechan situation makes me angry bcs why do ppl still think it's okay to take videos of idols when they're obviously not on a schedule?? it's just rude and invasive, leave them tf alone 👊also idc if he or any other member is dating someone, if they're happy so am I 🫶

Clips of OMEGA X's Yechan hanging out with a girl go viral, fans defend him

Last year, OMEGA X continued to make headlines due to their lawsuit against their company SPIRE Entertainment. In January this year, the group announced that they had won the lawsuit and were freed from their exclusive contracts. Two of its members, Yechan and Jaehan, starred in the BL (Boys Love) series, A Shoulder to Cry On, and received heaps of love.

However, OMEGA X's Yechan has now found himself in troubled waters. On June 11, a video of him clubbing with his alleged girlfriend went viral on Twitter. On the same day, a picture of the artist showing the middle finger while being close to a girl on the streets spread online as well.

As translated by Koreaboo, an individual shared a clip of the idol at the club and wrote:

"What a dirty personal life for an idol. A dirty personal life"

The videos and pictures featuring OMEGA X's Yechan drew criticism from netizens who slammed him for spending time with a girl in public. For the unversed, K-pop idols often need to continue showcasing themselves as bachelors to attract fans. Idols' dating has been a taboo for several years and this is also reflected in their contracts, which include non-dating clauses.

Although the K-pop industry seems to have changed its perspective towards idols' relationships, the videos featuring OMEGA X's Yechan in the club are an example of the criticism that many still receive. However, multiple international fans rose to defend the artist.

ashley 🫧 loves xen @DRYFLOWEROX anyways i hope yechan went to a good club with good music and good drinks and danced his life away anyways i hope yechan went to a good club with good music and good drinks and danced his life away

AMD @VotingParthenon



ForX would have clowned his so bad for being at a boring club I just wanna say, I'm so glad Yechan was in a club with a decent vibe, not like the one Terry went toForX would have clowned his so bad for being at a boring club I just wanna say, I'm so glad Yechan was in a club with a decent vibe, not like the one Terry went to ForX would have clowned his so bad for being at a boring club 😂😂

~cayla~🦋ΩX @_xuxi_sushi i would be more upset if yechan went to a club and didnt get to have fun and enjoy himself so i hope it was bumping in there i would be more upset if yechan went to a club and didnt get to have fun and enjoy himself so i hope it was bumping in there

liley🌹 @ze_rses_

i just hope he won't apologise for doing things that are done people of his age🙂 as someone who is same age as yechan i think it's real normal thing going in club or wherever we want right? and taking videos with phone almost on his face is not normali just hope he won't apologise for doing things that are done people of his age🙂 as someone who is same age as yechan i think it's real normal thing going in club or wherever we want right? and taking videos with phone almost on his face is not normal😶i just hope he won't apologise for doing things that are done people of his age🙂

✦ kyuwld ✦ ⟳ @SVRVLO yall had me thinking something bad happened with omegax but it was just yechan at a club with a possible gf. yall mad over nothing yall had me thinking something bad happened with omegax but it was just yechan at a club with a possible gf. yall mad over nothing 😭 https://t.co/JiEUS3FKT5

TST yohan 💛🏳️‍🌈 @clown__nation the way y’all tweeting I’m over here panicking thinking yechan did something or something happened to him… and all it is, is him being at a club and maybe have a girlfriend 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 the way y’all tweeting I’m over here panicking thinking yechan did something or something happened to him… and all it is, is him being at a club and maybe have a girlfriend 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

○•♡° 샤이샤이 °♡•○ @hot4omegax yechan going to a club is not nearly comparable to the abuse they went through at that company, use your brain for once yechan going to a club is not nearly comparable to the abuse they went through at that company, use your brain for once

ashley 🫧 loves xen @DRYFLOWEROX don’t you dare come at yechan for having a gf and being at a club. let him be happy don’t you dare come at yechan for having a gf and being at a club. let him be happy

Meanwhile, Yechan and Haechan attracted the attention of many with their work in the BL series, A Shoulder to Cry On. The series was unique as it marked the first time two K-pop idols from the same group played lovers on camera.

A Shoulder to Cry On is a coming-of-age school romance series that was released in March this year. The series was based on a Korean webtoon of the same name written by artist Dongmul. It is a mini-series that contains seven 30-minute episodes

Poll : 0 votes