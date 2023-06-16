Following the release of The Idol series, starring an intriguing collection of cast members like BLACKPINK's Jennie, Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, and The Weeknd, the high expectations of the fans were rather left with disappointment. While fans looked forward to great excitement given its honorable preview at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, many expressed that the show sank below the mark.

Despite the same, given it was Jennie's acting debut, fans were hoping for a second season to see more of her, and the same was speculated throughout the internet. However, amidst the sinking rating and heated criticism, HBO PR, the production house of the series, revealed there have been no talks about renewal and that the spreading rumors don't hold legitimacy.

HBO PR @HBOPR It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night. It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.

Fans express mixed reactions over the debated renewal of The Idol for a second season

Fans were captivated by the show's unique cast when it first came to their attention, which naturally led them to ponder what the show had in store for them. With its appreciable cast and intriguing synopsis, the show only continued to garner attention until it was further piqued by its preview at one of the most remarkable and honored film festivals, the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Gathering K-pop and Western pop fans along with the Hollywood audience, the show was looked forward to by a huge crowd. However, the release of the same didn't seem to match their expectations. As fans continued to watch each episode, their excitement continued to stoop, and many even expressed that Jennie's features in the series were the only point of attraction of The Idol.

Other than disinteresting aspects of the show, many also revealed that they found some problematic stances that it took. With much focus on the seductive display of the female characters in the series, people believe that the show is rather misogynistic, subtly or unconsciously. Some people were so angry that they insisted the show should be canceled.

Keigh @IVEgotUforever @HBOPR Two things this tweet has taught me about HBO: They 1. enjoy the idea of burning money and 2. support the abuse and degradation of women. @HBOPR Two things this tweet has taught me about HBO: They 1. enjoy the idea of burning money and 2. support the abuse and degradation of women.

Ignacio S. @ignacio_san1 @HBOPR For the love of God, cancel it! This is the worst show I've ever seen. The Weeknd couldn't act even to save his live. @HBOPR For the love of God, cancel it! This is the worst show I've ever seen. The Weeknd couldn't act even to save his live.

hoolpas @aaaxen9 @HBOPR i could watch 60 minutes of someone teaching math and it would still be a better story than The Idol @HBOPR i could watch 60 minutes of someone teaching math and it would still be a better story than The Idol

⭐️BOY @X_O_MANIA @HBOPR Why would it get cancelled, it’s the most viewed show on the app!? @HBOPR Why would it get cancelled, it’s the most viewed show on the app!?

Papi. @sirdutches @HBOPR I’m sorry but I love the show……. Idc if I get canceled @HBOPR I’m sorry but I love the show……. Idc if I get canceled

Karen Hildebrandt @KarenHildebran5 @HBOPR % I not only it I crave it. @MementoMoriXO Why why why do people do this the show is great most people know this. The one's that don't are the one's that judged it before it was even out. That not being good enough they had the nerve to start talking crap about Abel & the show. The show is% I not onlyit I crave it. @HBOPR @MementoMoriXO Why why why do people do this the show is great most people know this. The one's that don't are the one's that judged it before it was even out. That not being good enough they had the nerve to start talking crap about Abel & the show. The show is 💯% I not only ❤️ it I crave it.

However, there were naturally some contrasting opinions about this perspective. Some viewers claimed that they enjoy the series and are happy with how it was made. Given that it was an explorative series with much of the cast taking a new dive into the acting field, fans were pretty satisfied with the results and stated that they met their expectations. Therefore, this part of the crowd was quite saddened by HBO's denial that there hasn't been any talk about The Idol being renewed.

Regardless, given that HBO only stated that the making of The Idol's second season hasn't been in talks, many interpret it in the sense that it might be true in the future. With a considerable group of people supporting the show despite the criticism it faces, fans hope that HBO instills a plan to produce a second season of the show.

