"IT'S NOT THE SAME": Fans defend Girls Generation's Taeyeon following criticism of allegedly plagiarizing BTS' Jungkook for her upcoming album, To. X

On Monday, November 20, Girls Generation's Taeyeon released the third highlight video, titled Melt Away, in promotion of her upcoming solo mini-album, To. X. While fans excitedly tuned in to get a glimpse of the same, the internet was soon filled with speculations as BTS fans accused the idol of allegedly plagiarizing the concept of Jungkook's SEVEN music video.

Given that the highlight video, Melt Away, had Girls Generation's Taeyeon and a mysterious man sitting at a dinner table, many ARMYs were immediately reminded of a similar scene in the SEVEN music video, where Jungkook and Han So-hee are seated at a dinner table arguing with each other.

As the speculations continued to gain heat, Taeyeon's fans came to her defense and conveyed that the idol didn't plagiarize Jungkook and that the restaurant scene was a reference to her previously released track's music video, 11:11.

Fans defend Girls Generation's Taeyeon as she faces criticism for allegedly copying Jungkook's SEVEN music video concept

Recently, Girls Generation's Taeyeon made an exciting announcement about her upcoming fifth solo mini-album release, To. X. The album, which is slated for release on November 27, has already thrilled fans with the several concept photos and teasers released, especially given that the idol has piqued everyone's curiosity with the mysterious man that's consistently featured in the promotional content.

As Taeyeon continued to put forth teasers to reveal more of the concept employed for her upcoming album, To. X, the third part of the highlight video, Melt Away, gained a different kind of attention.

The video, which lasted about 23 seconds, showcased Girls Generation's Taeyeon seated opposite the same mysterious man featured in her concept photos and teasers.

However, a transition makes the mysterious man disappear from the dinner table, and the idol is left alone. This highlight video in relation to her previously released teasers and concept photos gave her fans the idea that the album most likely revolves around the concept of a breakup.

While her fans continued to look forward to the album and gush about the well-shot highlight video, several BTS fans called out the idol for allegedly plagiarizing the visuals used by Jungkook in his SEVEN music video.

Given that several aspects such as the lighting, the theme, and more, immediately reminded people about the SEVEN music video, speculations naturally arose. However, Taeyeon's fans soon came to her defense, saying that she was, in fact, referring to herself and wasn't copying Jungkook.

Many also pointed that in the music video for her 11:11 track, which was released back in 2017, the idol used a similar dinner table scene.

Fans believe that the dinner table scene is a reference to her past works and not a work of plagiarism. Additionally, many argued that a scene that includes partners having dinner at a restaurant is a frequently used concept, and just because the aesthetics feel similar it doesn't mean that Girls Generation's Taeyeon copied BTS' Jungkook.

While the two fandoms continue to debate over whether the highlight video, Melt Away, stands as plagiarism or not, fans have also expressed their enthusiasm for Taeyeon's upcoming work.