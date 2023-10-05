"It's not being played because it's terrible": Lara Trump's new song trolled as she claims radio stations rejected it for being 'too political'

Lara Trump, one of the daughters-in-law of former US President Donald Trump, released her cover of Tom Petty's I Won't Back Down on September 29, 2023. Soon after, internet users started calling her a bad singer.

Amidst this, Lara went on The Sean Hannity Show on Wednesday, October 5, 2023. During the show, she claimed that radio stations are not playing her song because it is "too political."

"My song was released last Friday, and let me just say I’m not trying to make a career out of this—I do not fancy myself the next Whitney Houston. This is the kind of treatment that I think conservatives are used to. We’re used to being censored. We’re used to being shadow-banned," Lara said.

She further said that it is time that conservatives fight back against such treatment. However, internet users disagree with her claim, and they have their verdict ready for her song. One X (formerly Twitter) user reacted to Lara's comment and said, "It's not being played because it's terrible."

"The worst song ever recorded": Social media users troll Lara Trump for her new song

Netizens are massively trolling Lara Trump for her cover song of Tom Petty's I Won't Back Down. Several social media users reacted to her comments by saying that radio stations are not playing her song because it is awful. Others clarified that her song not being played on radio stations has nothing to do with politics. Here are some reactions to her comments:

Trump family has a long history of using Tom Petty's song and has received backlash for it

In January 2020, Donald Trump used Tom Petty's song I Won't Back Down in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After this, Petty's family called out Trump for using the singer's without permission. Petty's family also released a letter owing to this case and said:

"Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense left behind."

The letter further mentioned:

"Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would not want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together."

Meanwhile, while speaking with Political Flare, Lara Trump said that her version of Petty's song is not a ridicule to their family. She further said that it is a message to the people of the country that they can't back down.