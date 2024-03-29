“It's a project that I focused on for as long as it took”: BTS' j-hope shares a handwritten letter addressing 'HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1' album release

On March 29, 2024, BTS' j-hope released the much-awaited soundtrack album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 for his documentary film of the same name. It features six tracks and a docuseries which follows the idol's dance journey. It is the idol's first album in seven months after the release of his solo debut album, Jack in the Box (HOPE Edition), on August 18, 2023.

NEURON (with Gaeko, yoonmirae) is the leading track of the album while other songs include on the street (solo version), i wonder (with BTS' Jungkook), lock/unlock (with benny blanco, Nile Rodgers), i don't know (with Huh Yunjin of LE SSERAFIM), and what if (dance mix with JINBO the SuperFreak).

Meanwhile, BTS' j-hope also shared a handwritten letter through Big Hit Music, addressing the release of his new album. He commented

"It's a project that I focused on for as long as it took."

BTS' j-hope penned down thoughts about dance and music

BTS' j-hope shared a heartfelt letter about the release of his album, HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 He described how the recent project was prepared amidst the hectic schedule before his mandatory military service. The idol signed relief as his much-anticipated work was dropped after many twists and turns. The idol stated, as translated by @miiniyoongs on social media:

"This is the result of what i have somewhat hastily prepared during my busy and wrapped up time prior to my enlistment into military service. because of this, i was worried, but after many twists and turns, it's being released after all!! i've quickly prepared in a variety of ways, but as expected, work is something that has many things that are fluid and change!!"

BTS' j-hope further elaborated on his thoughts and stated, as translated by @miiniyoongs on X:

"Yet still, i've focused on this project throughout the time it took so perhaps that's also why i feel such a big affection towards it! I hope that this album and the content with it will be one where you can get to know this friend called j- hope, even better so than other content there are, and it's one of the traditions that that j-hope hopes to continue to lead together with!!!"

The idol shared about how good music could create good dance. He intended to showcase the meaning of street dance, and its charm through his recent album and stated, as translated by user @miiniyoongs on X:

"Good music will create good dance!' Our movements are connected to music, and ultimately, are naturally expressed with our bodies. Now it's almost the first where i'll show you the meaning of dance, the charm of street dance, this content and album!!"

He concluded his handwritten letter expressing his gratitude towards fans and hoping that they would his album and stated, as the translation by @miiniyoongs continues on social media:

"The excitement of me, letting out something that i've always wanted to express, is something so big and great!! Even now, i'm shaking!!!!! of course, though it may be an individual satisfaction, my 'goal' is to attempt to try aiming until the point where this individual satisfaction can become everyone's satisfaction! Thank you for always believing and relying on me, and thank you as well for waiting for this album and content!! Have fun and enjoy it!! Peace!!"

BTS' j-hope began his mandatory military service on April 18, 2023, and is expected to be discharged in October 2024.