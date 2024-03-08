"It's really happening": Fans celebrate as SM Entertainment confirms former NCT member Lucas' solo debut in April 2024

On Friday, March 8, SM Entertainment confirmed the solo debut of former NCT member Lucas. The idol is scheduled to kickstart his solo music journey in April 2024, and the agency stated that further details regarding the same will be revealed soon, as per South Korean news outlet JTBC.

While fans have been anticipating the Hong Kong rapper's debut for the past few weeks with the release of his official social media platforms, they were all the more thrilled to see the confirmation news. Given that Lucas has been on hiatus for over three years, fans have been excitedly welcoming him back to the industry and are curious to see the kind of music and content he'd release as a solo artist.

Expand Tweet

Fans thrilled as SM Entertainment confirms the solo debut of the former NCT member Lucas

In August 2021, an anonymous netizen posted a confession online accusing the former NCT member of physical and verbal abuse. Following this post, several other netizens shared their narratives on the internet, placing several allegations on the idol, including gaslighting, abusing, cheating, stealing, etc.

As a result, Lucas received heavy criticism and backlash from the masses. People began to run online hate campaigns, and protest trucks were sent to SM Entertainment's headquarters, demanding the NCT member's removal from the group and the agency. The idol then went on a hiatus, where he was removed from all schedules related to NCT, its sub-unit WayV, and SuperM.

For the next three years, little to no information about the idol landed on the internet. Apart from a few Instagram posts here and there, he was completely hidden from the public eye. In May 2023, SM Entertainment stated that the Hong Kong rapper will no longer be a part of NCT and its sub-unit, WayV.

While the statement did not mention the supergroup SuperM, it added that the idol would be continuing his career as a solo artist under SM Entertainment. Though fans were saddened by his departure, they were thrilled to see the former NCT member kickstart his own music journey. Almost a year later, fans began to see hints of his return to the industry.

His public appearances at SHINee Key's concert and NCT Ten's solo fancon, along with those of his former fellow NCT members, Mark, Johnny, and Jaehyun, initiated speculation among fans. Soon enough, the rumors began to spread as Lucas' official Instagram, X (Twitter), and YouTube pages opened up.

The idol also rolled out his own documentary series through YouTube in order to address the controversy and hiatus. Finally, on March 8, an exclusive report by JBTC revealed that Lucas will be making his solo debut in April 2024. The exact details regarding the date and the scale of his comeback have not been shared yet.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Though there's still been much tension around his return to the industry following his 2021 controversy, fans have been trying their best to focus on supporting Lucas on his new start.