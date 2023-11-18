"It's a straight up INSULT": Fans enraged as GOT7's BamBam reveals how he was treated by his former CEO Park Jinyoung during his debut days

On Saturday, November 18, the latest episode of the variety show hosted by GOT7's BamBam was released, and the guest was none other than the idol's former CEO, Park Jinyoung. GOT7, which originally debuted under JYP Entertainment, collectively left the agency in January 2021 and continued to produce music as an independent group.

While several speculations revolved around the reason behind the group's departure, the agency's CEO, Park Jinyoung,'s recent appearance in the variety show Bam's House, intrigued fans.

Though much of their conversation revealed that there is no negative tension between the two parties, fans were rather upset and angered by a certain revelation that GOT7's BamBam made at the start of the episode.

The idol said that during BamBam's debut days, his CEO commented that he wanted to throw him into a trash can for not rapping well. Given that the comment stands as a disrespectful insult towards the idol, several fans were frustrated over the same.

Fans angered as GOT7's BamBam reveals the treatment he received from his former CEO, Park Jinyoung, during his debut days

The seven-piece K-pop group, GOT7, debuted under JYP Entertainment back in 2014. While the group is known for its remarkable and viral discography, several fans expressed the lack of promotions, poor management, and mistreatment from the agency towards the group, which grew to be successful regardless.

However, in 2021, after the expiration of their exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment, all the members left the agency and continued to function as GOT7 independently. While the on-paper reason was the contract expiration, fans assumed that the members failed to renew the contract due to the poor management and promotions they received from the agency.

Given that there were not many interactions between Park Jinyoung and the GOT7 members, the announcement of the CEO's guest appearance at Bam's House intrigued many fans.

However, soon after they tuned into the episode, they were left angered and disappointed by the revelation made by GOT7's BamBam. While introducing the guest, Park Jinyoung, before he arrived at the idol's house, he talked about how he was nervous about the episode.

GOT7's BamBam said:

I'm filming a dance challenge later, right? It's my first time learning dancing from him. I think I'll get scolded a lot. In the beginning phase og my debut, I was in charge of rap, right? Korean rap. I wasn't good, and he (Park Jinyoung) said, "I want to throw you inside a trash bin."

While the idol shared the anecdote with laughter on his face, fans were rather angered about the same. Since GOT7's BamBam is a foreign member who's not only new to the country and the industry but also to learning the Korean language, many expressed that the comment made towards him was too harsh and insensitive.

Fans expressed that, as the CEO of JYP Entertainment, Park Jinyoung should've been nicer and more understanding of his artists, especially the foreign members who are alien to everything that surrounds them.

As they continued to discuss the seriousness of the surfaced comment made by Park Jinyoung, they also collectively expressed their dislike for the CEO's attitude towards the GOT7 members.