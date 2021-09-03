"It slaps, what the hell": Twitter erupts as Corpse Husband releases new single featuring Night Lovell

Faceless independent artist Corpse Husband has released his latest single following his lofi song on YouTube. HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U was released on Spotify and other streaming platforms.

Corpse Husband is best known for his single E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE, reaching over 50 million streams thanks to his followers. The star also recently celebrated gaining over one million followers on his Twitch channel during his inaugural stream.

Like Corpse's other singles, the cover art depicts an alternative girl with pink eye contacts and a lace collar with a large sword charm on the front. The girl has since been identified as Twitter user milk_g0re.

The single also features a prominent Twitter rapper, Night Lovell. Since its release, the minute-and-a-half song has gained quick popularity among Corpse Husband's fans.

#CORPSE began trending on Twitter's explore page, garnering over three thousand tweets in total.

Fans react to Corpse Husband's new single

Many Twitter users and fans began sharing their excitement for the 24-year-old's latest single. Corpse Husband previously teased a snippet of the single on his Instagram story in mid-August.

The faceless streamer shared an announcement on his alternate Twitter account on September 1.

"I may have made a few miscalculations. So you're supposed to release music on Fridays. And to my shared dismay, August doesn't just coincidentally end on a Friday. However, September 3 is a Friday. And that's in a couple days."

Friends of Corpse Husband also shared their excitement, with Valkyrae, Emma Langevin, and Sykkuno promoting the faceless streamer's latest single.

One user commented:

"Corpse's new song? It slaps, what the hell."

Another user tweeted:

"Corpse's new song is so f---ing good I just wish it was longer."

One user joked about missing Corpse Husband's latest release:

"'Go to hell' is basic. it's boring. i hope you miss corpse dropping his new song" is terrifying. it's real. it's possible. it could happen."

Twitter users shared fanart and reactions to the latest single in record time. The majority of the fanart depicted the latest album cover girl, milk_g0re, as the aforementioned "hot demon."

ok i'm scared what if corpse releases the new song and i'm asleep pic.twitter.com/FUucY2yvDb — selene | a hot demon b!tch ;) (@CORPSESUCCUBUS) August 28, 2021

“go to hell” is basic. it’s boring. “i hope you miss corpse dropping his new song” is terrifying. it’s real. it’s possible. it could happen. — morgan 🦦STREAM HDB❗️ (@corpsehonksband) August 27, 2021

rae NOT bragging about the fact that she has heard corpse’s new song ! i repeat NOT bragging ¬‿¬!! also she’s very excited for him [cry] pic.twitter.com/E44583oEpc — juju ☀︎ (@besos4rae) September 3, 2021

CORPSE’S NEW SONG!!!?!?!! IT SLAPS WHAT THE HELL — zi ish 🧸🎗 (@5cuppps) September 2, 2021

Big congratulations to corpse with his new song! — Eeoh (@Eeohwastaken) September 3, 2021

CORPSE’S NEW SONG IS SO FUCKIN GOOODDD I JUST WISH IT WAS LONGER pic.twitter.com/sJmXy2Ys8O — jordan🎗 (@ROADWRECKS) September 3, 2021

All my tl rn after listening to hot demon b!tches near u pic.twitter.com/ouEQlOA0Vq — Palom0n Cars || 🇲🇽 (@palomonCars) September 3, 2021

corpse & nightlovells new song is so good😩 pic.twitter.com/Xg5JFQM1me — 🎗zella:)) (@zellipick1ewrap) September 3, 2021

Leslie: the only thing wrong with it is it’s too short!



LESLIE’S REACTION TO CORPSE NEW SONG☹️ pic.twitter.com/xZg9kXfbHX — 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐲🌱🌩⁸ | semi-ia (@sproutracha) September 3, 2021

Following its release, HOT DEMON B" and "TCHES NEAR U" began trending on Twitter's explore page, under the Entertainment section. The spaced-out trending words are due to the Twitter algorithm not acknowledging the exclamation mark in the title as a censor.

Corpse Husband and milk_g0re have shared links for the song on streaming platforms along with a snippet on Twitter. The former's tweet has garnered over 27K likes at the time of writing.

