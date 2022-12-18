“It still is very hard”: Elizabeth Hurley reflects on Shane Warne’s death, single motherhood and more in new interview

English actress Elizabeth Hurley opened up about her life after Australian cricketer Shane Warne passed away.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, published on December 16, the 57-year-old star reflected on single motherhood and how difficult it has been for her and her 20-year-old son, Damian, to process the death of Warne and her son's biological father, Steve Bing.

“Of the four great loves of my life, two are dead – I always say to the other two [Hugh Grant and Damian], you’d better watch your backs. But yes, it was very hard and it still is very hard. Losing Shane was terrible. It’s taken a long time to sink in. I honestly kept thinking he’d call and it would turn out to be some big Aussie joke."

Shane Warne, who was deemed one of the best bowlers in history, passed away on March 4, 2022, from a heart attack while visiting Koh Samui in Thailand. He was aged 52 at the time. The cricketer and Elizabeth Hurley were engaged from 2011 to 2013.

Elizabeth Hurley revealed that she did her best as a single mother to Damian

In the same interview, Elizabeth Hurley stated that she has always tried to be there for her son, Damian, whom she shared with late film financier and screenwriter Steve Bing.

“As a single mother, my life’s mission was to be the best parent I could. Always to be there for Damian, getting him up in the morning and there last thing at night. I never went away for a night unless my mother or sister were there to hold the fort. I had childcare, but still I never left him.”

Reportedly, Damian never met his biological father, who passed away in 2020 by suicide. While speaking with The Sunday Times, Hurley said she was estranged from Bing for so long but ultimately made up in the end, but their future did not last long.

The 57-year-old revealed that instead of Bing, it was textile millionaire and her former husband Arun Nayar, who was Damian's father figure.

“Arun still calls him son and Damian calls him Dad; Shane was more a fun uncle figure. But yes, all those things, combined with Covid and lockdown – that was a huge amount for a young person to process.”

After Shane Warne passed away in March 2022, Damian took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to the late cricketer alongside a series of throwback pictures of the duo, writing alongside in the caption:

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around this. SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I’ve ever known. My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW’s family.”

On the professional front, Elizabeth Hurley was last seen in The Piper, Christmas in Paradise, and Christmas in the Caribbean.

She will next star as Lily in Strictly Confidential.

