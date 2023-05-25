“It was time to go”: Unexpected and untimely end of Fishtank Live leaves netizens divided

Interactive reality show Fishtank, which has always received a positive response from viewers, recently came to an end. Creator Sam Hyde, also known as Jason Goldstriker also confirmed the same in a tweet, where he wrote:

"Love you guys and all the fish. For real. Thank you all for everything."

The video showing the end of the online series has also gone viral on the internet. It features the host, Jason, with the rest of the participants and began with him calling all the contestants to the living room. Jason then expressed his gratitude towards everyone for making the show successful.

He added that the production team has huge respect for everyone and praised all the contestants for their contributions. He continued by saying that the makers were fair for as much as possible, adding that they did not have any favorites. He said:

"We did a Twitter popularity poll also. We asked the fans for their input but at the end, this person who won the 35,000, we feel that they are the most resilient, the most impressive competitor, the most hungry for it, the most deserving of it."

He eventually announced Letty as the winner. However, he added that everyone is living with enough "fishbucks," which is equal to the prize money. One of the production members apologized to YouTube for ending the show abruptly, but praised everyone for giving their best.

The production member requested everyone to pack their bags as they would be taken out of the house by the night. Letty was spotted reacting in a confused manner as she still could not believe that she has won.

Netizens react to the end of Fishtank on Twitter

Fishtank premiered last month and now, the sudden end of the show has left many disappointed, with most of them reacting to the same on social media.

However, not everyone seems to be equally affected. One netizen even mentioned that the show turned out to be "utter nonsense" at one point and so it was good that it was ending.

Twitter was flooded with mixed reactions from the public after Fishtank ended.

Netizens react to the end of the show (Image via DramaAlert/Twitter)

Fishtank premiered on April 18, 2023

The format of Fishtank is similar to Big Brother, where eight people are kept inside a house for six weeks and one of them emerges as the winner in the end. The only difference is that the show airs for 24 hours without any ads and it can be accessed in an independently hosted site.

The contestants speak to each other as the show progresses and the viewers can also get connected with their favorite participants via polls, text-to-speech messages, and fishtoys.

Viewers get the chance to speak to their favorite contestants with the help of virtual tokens that are available for purchase on the website. The contestants are asked to participate in challenges when Sam Hyde or any of the other producers enter the show.

