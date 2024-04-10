"It is true": JYP Entertainment responds to reports of TWICE's Nayeon's solo comeback

On Wednesday, April 10, JYP Entertainment confirmed that TWICE member Nayeon is gearing up for her solo comeback.

According to multiple Korean media agencies, Nayeon was reportedly set to return with a new music release in June 2024. Sensing the excitement among fans on social media, TWICE's management company JYP Entertainment recently responded to the reports.

According to Star News, the agency released an official statement, stating:

“It is true that Nayeon is preparing her solo album, but the release date has not yet been decided. We will inform you when it is confirmed”.

This will be her first album since the release of her solo album in 2022.

TWICE Nayeon's first solo album made it to the Top 100 of the Billboard 200 Album chart

Nayeon made her debut in the music industry through the survival show SIXTEEN and became a part of the final lineup of the K-pop girl group TWICE.

The TWICE vocalist made her official solo debut in 2022 with the album named after her full name, IM NAMYEON. It had seven songs: POP!, NO PROBLEM featuring Stray Kids’ Felix, LOVE COUNTDOWN featuring Wonstein, CANDY FLOSS, ALL OR NOTHING, HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOU, and SUNSET.

The titular tune POP! reigned over millions of fans’ hearts with its catchy beats, resulting in a wave of K-pop nostalgia that many fans and listeners resonated with. The choreography of the song went viral on social media as millions of fans participated in dance challenges.

In July 2022, following the release of the album, Nayeon created history by landing in the Top 100 of the Billboard 200 Album chart, becoming the first K-pop soloist to do so. Before debuting IM NAYEON at No. 7, she entered the Top 10 of the chart as a member of TWICE with two albums.

Her album was marked as the best-selling album of the week (as per the chart dated July 9, 2022). It also sold 500,000 copies, which bagged her a 2x Platinum certification by the Korea Music Content Association.

Nayeon’s upcoming activities

On April 7, 2024, the Yes or Yes singer confirmed her presence at the upcoming Water Bomb Festival. The official social media handle of the festival shared a poster reel with information regarding her performance. The event is slated for Friday, July 5 to Sunday, July 7, 2024. The TWICE member will perform solo on July 7.

Other K-pop artists like MAMAMOO's Hwasa, former IZ*ONE member Kwon Eunbi, Sunmi, Chungha, BIBI, Jessi, KISS OF LIFE, Crush, Zico, Loco, SHINee's Taemin, and many more will be seen alongside Nayeon at the event. Fans may purchase the tickets for the event through the official website of the Water Bomb Festival.

The singer will also be seen alongside her fellow group members on their world tour READY TO BE in Japan. The girl group is set to hold four shows, two in Osaka and Yokohama each.

They will perform at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai, in Osaka on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14. They will then take over the stage at Nissan Stadium in Kanagawa on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28.