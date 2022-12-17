ITZY's Lia kicks off the second season's OST for Alchemy of Souls

On December 16, 2022, it was revealed that ITZY's Lia will be the first artist to release an OST for tvN's K-drama, Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow. Contributing to Part 1 of the show's original soundtrack, the K-pop idol is set to roll out a love song, Blue Flower, on December 18, at 6 pm KST.

The unexpected cross-over between K-pop and K-drama has excited fans of the K-drama and the band. While it's not unusual for K-pop idols to participate in the OSTs of K-drama, it's rare for ITZY, especially considering that the song will be the second OST from the group.

dreamingsnowflake @ramblingsofafan

'Blue Flower', which opens the OST of

#AlchemyOfSouls #leejaewook #GoYoonJung #AlchemyOfSouls S2 will release the first OST, 'Blue Flower' by Lia of ITZY, at 6 pm on the 18th.'Blue Flower', which opens the OST of #AlchemyOfSouls LightAndShadow, is a song that contains the desperate love of the main characters #AlchemyOfSoulsS2 will release the first OST, 'Blue Flower' by Lia of ITZY, at 6 pm on the 18th.'Blue Flower', which opens the OST of #AlchemyOfSoulsLightAndShadow, is a song that contains the desperate love of the main characters#AlchemyOfSouls #leejaewook #GoYoonJung https://t.co/Te2K38VIus

Alchemy of Souls: Season 2's OST, Blue Flower by ITZY's Lia set to release on December 18

Following the announcement of ITZY's Lia participating in the OST for Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, fans thought her vocals would be a great fit for the emotional drama Alchemy of Souls. Known for her soothing voice that beautifully communicates the emotions of the song, it was understandable that Lia would be the first musician to kickstart the series, Alchemy of Souls.

🐈‍⬛ @midcys



lia from itzy lends her voice once again for the korean drama 'alchemy of souls' this is now her second ost. so proud of you our main vocalist jisu lia from itzy lends her voice once again for the korean drama 'alchemy of souls' this is now her second ost. so proud of you our main vocalist jisu 💖 https://t.co/E1sib0vBxb

The song is said to represent the hardships and heartbreaks that the two main leads face due to their complex relationship. With season 1's emotions slowing into the second season, Blue Flower will have a more complicated flow of meaning. However, fans aren't anticipating the probability of its failure, given the impressive showcase of Lia's vocals throughout her career.

Earlier this year, ITZY's Lia also released her first-ever OST for the historical drama, The Red Sleeve. She contributed to the Part 9 of the show's OST with the song, Always be your star.

Seeing her work as an OST artist for the first time, fans were beyond impressed by the stretch of her vocal abilities. While ITZY is majorly known for their upbeat and hip-hop songs, her melodic display of vocals in the OST only further proves her stance as the first artist in the Alchemy of Souls' OST.

The Seoul Story @theseoulstory



Source: ITZY Lia's OST '밝혀줄게 별처럼' for MBC 'The Red Sleeve' starring Lee Jun Ho & Lee Se Young to be released on January 3 at 12PM KSTSource: n.news.naver.com/entertain/now/… ITZY Lia's OST '밝혀줄게 별처럼' for MBC 'The Red Sleeve' starring Lee Jun Ho & Lee Se Young to be released on January 3 at 12PM KSTSource: n.news.naver.com/entertain/now/… https://t.co/vgwRr7awhF

The show, Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, which rolled out its premiere on December 10, have gained a lot of attention, given its already solid fanbase from season one. With only two episodes out, the show has already been the talk of the town as it progresses to unveil what is to become of the star-crossed lovers.

ITZY, on the other hand, has had quite an eventful year 2022 as well. With several comebacks, the K-pop girl group has showcased many dimensions of their musical careers. Following their album release, CHECKMATE, in July, the group released another EP in November, CHESHIRE, serving fans with many more iconic songs to play on replay.

With the release of yet another project from ITZY right around the corner, fans are eagerly awaiting Lia's OST with the high expectations that her previous OST set. Given the consistent improvement that ITZY's Lia showcases through group songs, fans are truly proud of her new achievements as they continue to support her.

