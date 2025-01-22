Ivanka Trump stuns in Audrey Hepburn-inspired custom Givenchy gown for 2025 Liberty Ball

Ivanka Trump made quite the fashion statement at the 2025 Liberty Ball on January 20, 2025, sporting a Givenchy haute couture gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn, paired with a sleek updo.

The black and white dress featured floral motifs, an overskirt, and a strapless fitted bodice. It was paired with a shining Leviev floral diamond necklace, matching earrings, pumps, and black opera gloves.

According to a report by Vogue dated January 21, 2025, Ivanka's Givenchy gown is a recreation of the 1954 haute couture silhouette that Hubert de Givenchy, the founder of the French luxury brand, curated for Audrey Hepburn for the movie Sabrina.

A representative from the White House mentioned that Ivanka Trump was honored to wear the Givenchy couture and that she was grateful to the Givenchy atelier and Arnault family for creating the gown. The representative added:

"Audrey Hepburn has long been a personal inspiration to Ivanka. She views it as a great privilege to honor her legacy in this way, and is incredibly grateful to the team at Givenchy for bringing this moment to life."

Ivanka Trump's outfits at Donald Trump's inauguration day explored

Multiple sources covered Ivanka Trump's fashion statements throughout Donald Trump's inauguration day and its functions. Ivanka kicked off inauguration day's swearing-in ceremony with an emerald green outfit featuring a Dior skirt-suit set paired with black leather gloves, a matching green hat, and a Lady Dior bag.

According to a report by BBC dated January 20, 2025, celebrity stylist and fashion expert Lauren Rothman commented on what Ivanka's swearing-in-ceremony outfit symbolized and stated:

"We're seeing a little bit of Princess Kate style. Her look is really a signal that indicates her strong understanding of the political kingdom,"

Additionally, the Economic Times report dated January 21, 2025, mentioned that Ivanka sported various Oscar de la Renta creations throughout Trump's inauguration weekend.

She wore a sparkling silver off-shoulder gown embellished with pearls and crystals for the pre-inauguration and a camel coat with orchid ornamental needlework during the wreath-laying ceremony.

Moreover, as per Business Insider's report dated January 22, 2025, Ivanka Trump wore over $1.1 million worth of diamond jewelry from Leviev at the events concerning her father's inauguration. Leviev is a brand founded by Israeli diamond industrialist Lev Leviev who has ties to Jared Kushner, Ivanka's husband.

A representative for Leviev told the publication that the diamond and pear-shaped drop earrings that Ivanka paired with her custom Oscar de la Renta couture were 18.08 carat and cost $900,000.

The pieces that Ivanka wore at the Liberty Ball featured a diamond necklace of 50 carats and 10-carat cluster earrings wherein the former retails for approximately $180,000 and the latter retails for $60,000.

The 2025 Liberty Ball surrounding Donald Trump's inauguration wasn't the first time Ivanka Trump graced a piece of couture that revives archival references. In 2022, she attended her sister Tiffany Trump's wedding at Mar-a-Lago sporting a blue Galia Lahav dress which was similar to the style that Grace Kelly seen wearing in 1995's To Catch a Thief.

Ivanka Trump won't be playing an active role in her father's second administration as she revealed in an episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast on January 13, 2025. She mentioned that she'd be present as a daughter, offering support and emotional backing.

