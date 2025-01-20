Ivanka Trump stuns in Oscar de la Renta crystal and pearl embroidered gown on eve of her father's inauguration

Ivanka Trump, President-elect Donald Trump's daughter, attended the candlelight dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C., on January 19, 2025, wearing an Oscar de la Renta crystal and pearl-embroidered gown. The dinner was held on the eve of Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States, scheduled for January 20, 2025.

The former first daughter took to Instagram to upload pictures of her in the custom white crystal and pearl gown, which she paired with a silver stole. Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump's husband, accompanied her to the candlelight dinner.

"An unforgettable evening at the candlelight dinner on the eve of my father’s inauguration as the 47th President," the post was captioned.

During the high-profile VIP candlelight dinner Ivanka Trump was seen mingling with tech billionaire Elon Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Donald Trump also delivered a speech at the dinner, thanking his followers for their support and promising to save the nation.

"Today we save our nation and begin to make America great again. I'm thrilled to share this special moment with so many friends and supporters. It's been a very big day and tomorrow's gonna be an even bigger day...I want to especially thank you all for being here on the eve of one of the most important days in the history of our country," the incoming president said in his speech.

Ivanka Trump wore another Oscar de la Renta outfit during the wreath laying ceremony

On January 19, Donald Trump and his family attended the wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The ceremony was held at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of the candlelight dinner.

Ivanka Trump, her husband, and their three children were also present during the ceremony, with Ivanka dressed in an Oscar de la Renta beige appliqué cashmere coat. She paired the coat with black boots and burgundy leather gloves. The former first daughter took to social media to honor the ceremony, writing:

"Honoring the brave at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, on the eve of my father’s inauguration as the 47th President. Their sacrifice serves as a reminder of the values they fought to protect, inspiring and guiding the decisions and actions that shape the future of our nation."

Ivanka Trump has been dressing in Oscar de la Renta's clothes since her father's first swearing-in ceremony in 2017. However, it is unclear whether the former first daughter will be decked in the designer's dresses during the inauguration on January 20.

JD Vance's wife, Usha Vance, also wore an Oscar de la Renta dress for the Vice President's dinner held on January 19. According to the designer's Instagram page, the dress was "a custom noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline."

In other news, Ivanka Trump stayed away from politics during her father's 2024 presidential campaign, despite serving as an advisor during his first term. The former first daughter explained her disdain for politics when she appeared on the January 14 episode of The Skinny Confidential’s Him & Her Show.

"I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable. There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine. To some degree, I’m, you know, at the center of the storm because my father is about to be president, but it’s a very dark, negative business. And some people love like the gladiator aspect of it, you know, the fight. That was never me,” she said.

Donald Trump and his Vice-President, JD Vance, will be sworn in on January 20, 2025.

