IVE joins BLACKPINK and SNSD as one of the top groups with the highest brand reputation ranking for October 

The fourth-generation K-pop girl group IVE has joined BLACKPINK and SNSD (Girls’ Generation) in the ranks as one of the top three groups with the highest brand reputation ranking for this month.

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its October 2022’s brand reputation rankings, among which the aforementioned girl groups have won the list's top three spots. However, the inclusion of the Love Dive singers in the list of many famed girl bands surprised the netizens.

IVE achieves a surprising milestone on the highest brand reputation ranking

IVE UPDATES 🏅 @IVEUpdates_



• January #2 (5.4M)

• February #10 (2.2M)

• March #10 (1.3M)

• April #9 (2.2M)

• May #1 (3.8M)

• June #3 (3.2M)

• July #2 (3.1M)

• August #4 (2.9M)

• September #2 (6.1M)

• October #3 (4.1M)



10 Months on Top 10 #IVE on Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings 2022• January #2 (5.4M)• February #10 (2.2M)• March #10 (1.3M)• April #9 (2.2M)• May #1 (3.8M)• June #3 (3.2M)• July #2 (3.1M)• August #4 (2.9M)• September #2 (6.1M)• October #3 (4.1M)10 Months on Top 10 📊 #IVE on Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings 2022• January #2 (5.4M)• February #10 (2.2M)• March #10 (1.3M)• April #9 (2.2M)• May #1 (3.8M)• June #3 (3.2M)• July #2 (3.1M)• August #4 (2.9M)• September #2 (6.1M)• October #3 (4.1M) 🆕10 Months on Top 10 😎 https://t.co/D91AatEjd7

October came with many surprises for K-pop fans. Among them was seeing the After LIKE singers securing the third position in the top 10 brand reputation rankings for girl groups in 2022.

BLACKPINK topped the list for the fifth time with a brand reputation index of 7,170,250. This is a 14.58 percent increase in their score since last month. Girls’ Generation ranked second with a brand reputation index of 4,267,366.

However, in a surprising turn of events, IVE won everyone’s hearts by ranking third with a total index of 4,143,670. This month's position had a 32.6 percent drop from their September rankings of 6,147,776, which had an impressive 108.53 percent increase in their brand reputation index since August.

In September 2022, IVE ranked second to BLACKPINK. Despite the tough competition in the K-entertainment industry, the Love Dive singers are continuing to grow in fame as one of the top female groups with the highest brand reputation index.

The girl group debuted last year on December 1, 2021, and haven’t even completed a full year before achieving a good popularity record among several reputed bands, proving they are the new Gen 4 stars in the making.

ay | itzy pls no cb 2022 @foxy_rouge Most Popular Kpop Girlgroup in the First Half of 2022



#1 Blackpink

#2 Twice

#3 Itzy

#4 Ive

#5 Aespa



*the data is analyzed by social media influence, big events, brand reputation & social media trends Most Popular Kpop Girlgroup in the First Half of 2022#1 Blackpink#2 Twice#3 Itzy#4 Ive#5 Aespa*the data is analyzed by social media influence, big events, brand reputation & social media trends

Besides a stellar brand reputation rankings index score, the Love Dive singers also scored well in other categories.

Their communication index is 1,241,618, and the media index, which is also a part of the communication index, is 1,078,305. Finally, After LIKE singers' participation index of 722,092. Another subsidiary of the participation index is the community index, where the group secured an impressive position with an index of 1,101,655.

BLINKSTATS @BLINKSTATS



1.

2. Girls’ Generation: 4.2M

3. IVE: 4.1M

4. Twice: 4M

5. New Jeans: 3.1M

6. Red Velvet: 3M

7. Oh My Girl: 2.74M

8. ITZY: 2.7M

9. Aespa: 2.4M

10. NMIXX: 2.14M

11. (G)-IDLE: 2.1M

12. Mamamoo: 1.3M October 2022 Girl Group Brand Reputation Ranking & Index.1. @BLACKPINK : 7.1M2. Girls’ Generation: 4.2M3. IVE: 4.1M4. Twice: 4M5. New Jeans: 3.1M6. Red Velvet: 3M7. Oh My Girl: 2.74M8. ITZY: 2.7M9. Aespa: 2.4M10. NMIXX: 2.14M11. (G)-IDLE: 2.1M12. Mamamoo: 1.3M October 2022 Girl Group Brand Reputation Ranking & Index.1. @BLACKPINK: 7.1M2. Girls’ Generation: 4.2M3. IVE: 4.1M4. Twice: 4M5. New Jeans: 3.1M6. Red Velvet: 3M7. Oh My Girl: 2.74M8. ITZY: 2.7M9. Aespa: 2.4M10. NMIXX: 2.14M11. (G)-IDLE: 2.1M12. Mamamoo: 1.3M

IVE fans are upset with The Fact Music Awards 2022 for disrespecting the idols

IVE recently attended The Fact Music Awards 2022, where the group won the "Artist of the Year" and "Rookie of the Year." However, fans of the girl group have been upset with the show's organizers.

As the group was performing their popular tracks, Love Dive and After LIKE, on the stage, they were interrupted halfway through the performance and the members were escorted off stage. YG Entertainment's Treasure also faced similar treatment. It is speculated that such an issue occurred because no group was allowed to perform live, and only pre-recorded performances were scheduled to be played.

Even so, fans of IVE were left confused by the staff's behavior and thought it was disrespectful to the group. Moreover, fans demanded The Fact Music Awards to issue an apology to the girl group.

Poll : 0 votes