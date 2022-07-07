j-hope's MORE music video filming sketch confirms BTS’ V’s cameo

Fans’ theory of BTS’ V appearing in j-hope’s MORE music video is officially confirmed to be true. On July 6, BANGTANTV posted a behind-the-scenes music video sketch of MORE, revealing that the Singularity singer surprise-visited his hyung on the filming set.

The music video for MORE released on July 1 and ARMYs were quick to notice someone eerily similar to V in the background. While speculation snowballed into them believing the mannequin was j-hope’s dongsaeng, the cameo was only officially confirmed recently.

BTS’ V gave j-hope a surprise and visited him, bringing his favorite waffles to energize him on the set of MORE. The cameo idea was also of the Christmas Tree singer, as revealed in the BANGTANTV video.

BTS’ V’s surprise visit to j-hope for MORE filming ended with his cameo

BTS has trained ARMYs to be hawk-eyed detectives and it’s paying off well. Before BANGTANTV released a behind-the-scenes video of MORE filming, fans had already noticed BTS’ V in the background. One netizen, whose nephew was a part of the filming too, shared an anecdote of the idol being humble and kind on the set too.

On July 6, the group’s agency posted a MORE music video sketch showcasing the process behind it. During the fan-favorite ‘rockstar j-hope’ segment, BTS’ V dropped in for a surprise visit. The Hope World singer was full of enthusiasm and couldn’t stop smiling after his arrival.

@bts_bighit Taehyung came to surprise Jhope and he got so happy 🥺 and the way he held his hand @bts_bighit Taehyung came to surprise Jhope and he got so happy 🥺 and the way he held his hand 😭😭😭https://t.co/D6lkWsT5KL

After monitoring j-hope a bit, the Sweet Night singer came up with the idea of being a mannequin in the background. j-hope asked him if he would be okay with a cameo, considering he had no make up on and would need to take his mask off. V took off his mask in an instant, showing that the mask had nothing on supporting his fellow member.

🐿: will you be okay

🐿: you’ll have to take your mask off

: ahhh I’ll just be barefaced 🤏🏻

🐿: you can just be standing in the back

: okay okay 🤏🏻 Taehyung participated in the mannequin challenge for Jhope:🐿: will you be okay🐿: you’ll have to take your mask off: ahhh I’ll just be barefaced 🤏🏻🐿: you can just be standing in the back: okay okay 🤏🏻 Taehyung participated in the mannequin challenge for Jhope:🐿: will you be okay 🐿: you’ll have to take your mask off🐻: ahhh I’ll just be barefaced 🤏🏻🐿: you can just be standing in the back 🐻: okay okay 🤏🏻 https://t.co/yoT82LCwUZ

The duo monitored the fun cameo and j-hope laughingly commented that ARMYs would notice his appearance instantly. He wasn’t wrong. One of the major talking points of MORE was spotting V and him being j-hope’s constant support for his solo releases.

Back in 2018, the Sweet Night singer had also visited his hyung for Daydream music video filming. His support didn’t end at cheering for j-hope while shooting, but he also featured in it, offering fans an adorable interaction between the two.

YESS, YOU WERE RIGHT HOBI.. WE NOTICED IT VERY QUICK



#Taehyung #Jhope #jhope_MORE 🐿: I think Armys will catch on right away, they'll know immediately!YESS, YOU WERE RIGHT HOBI.. WE NOTICED IT VERY QUICK 🐿: I think Armys will catch on right away, they'll know immediately!YESS, YOU WERE RIGHT HOBI.. WE NOTICED IT VERY QUICK 😭👍#Taehyung #Jhope #jhope_MORE https://t.co/VBK73r3uZp

Moreover, the behind-the-scenes video also showcased the duo’s doting relationship. The Hope World singer noticed V’s earrings, which made the latter smile shyly.

Upon arrival, too, the first thing V did was compliment j-hope on his dark makeup. While the latter kept on thanking him for the visit, the former continued showering praise on his “cool makeup.”

Meanwhile, j-hope's solo album Jack in the Box will be released on July 15. Fans hope they get to see the live performance of MORE and other songs from the album at the Lollapalooza concert on July 31.

