Jacinta Roger GoFundMe raises over $105,000 as one-year-old girl killed in horrific Rockland County car crash 

The Rockland community is mourning the tragic death of 1-year-old Jacinta Roger Kunnakattumalayil, killed in a horrifying car accident in Clarkstown on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. On the heels of the tragedy, community members have launched a GoFundMe campaign to render financial assistance to the young victim’s grieving family.

According to the Clarkstown Police Department, on Tuesday morning, a white Ford commercial box truck collided with a black Nissan Pathfinder. Chinnu Kunnakattumalayil, Jacinta's mother, was driving the Nissan and was heading south on Route 303 near Hillside Lane at the border of Valley Cottage and West Nyack.

Jacinta Rogers, who was in the car with her mother, Chinnu, and 3-year-old brother, Johan, reportedly died at the scene. Meanwhile, Chinnu reportedly underwent major surgery due to her fractured leg. Johan sustained minor injuries.

Police said the male driver of the box truck also suffered critical injuries and was hospitalized. Police are yet to reveal his identity.

Community mourns death of 1-year-old Jacinta Rogers killed in crash

In the wake of the tragedy, community members are rallying behind Jacinta Roger’s devastated family. Lohud reported St. Mary's Knanaya Catholic Church in Haverstraw, New York has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the Kunnapattu Malayil pay for the young victim's funeral costs and her mother's medical costs.

Defining the child as "beautiful" and "loved by all", the church wrote,

"The joy Jacinta brought to our lives cannot be described in words but is undoubtedly felt in all of our hearts."

The fundraiser revealed that funds raised will go towards rendering financial support to the family while the parents, who have two surviving sons, are unable to work.

“We can not bring back Jacinta or erase Roger and Chinnu’s pain, but we can lend a hand in alleviating some of the financial burden that threatens to drown them in these darkest hours.” They added, “Let's stand with the Kunnakattumalayil family during their darkest hour. Let's shower them with the love and support they need to rebuild their lives, one step at a time.”

The crowdfunding page, which has raised over $105, 000, saw contributions from nearly a thousand people who also flooded the comments with outpouring of love and support to the victim’s devastated family.

Donor Mathew Sebastian wrote:

“Praying for our departed Angel's soul to find eternal rest in our Lord's paradise. Prayers of comfort to Roger and family. God bless!”

As police continue to investigate the case, they have yet to announce potential charges against the driver who collided with the victim’s car. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the Clarkstown Police Department at (845) 639-5800.