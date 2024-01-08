Jacob Carter GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $100K after Howdy Bagel co-founder dies in New Orleans 

The Tacoma, Washington, community is mourning the loss of Howdy Bagel co-founder Jacob Carter. News of the tragic passing was made public on the company’s official Instagram account. Supporters of the restaurant have since raised funds to help his family during this difficult time. Many also took to the internet to share tributary messages.

Howdy Bagel took to their Instagram account today to share the saddening news. They revealed that Jacob Carter was “killed on January 5th in New Orleans while on vacation with his husband Daniel.”

Jacob Carter and his husband, Daniel Blagovich, started Howdy Bagel in 2020 after they both faced job layoffs during the Covid-19 pandemic. What started off as a simple home bagel delivery service to family and friends went on to expand into one of the most popular eateries in Tacoma.

Speaking about Carter’s character, Howdy Bagel's tributary post read:

“If you knew Jake, you know he was someone who exuded kindness, warmth, and genuine care to everyone he met. Jake was one of the brightest spots in the lives of everyone he loved.”

The cause of death was not made public at the time of writing this article.

Community members have since taken to GoFundMe to help the Howdy Bagel employees and Carter’s family during this devastating time.

GoFundMe raises over $100K following Jacob Carter’s passing

Stevi Hamill and Scout McLaughlin created the Support for Daniel Blagovich and Howdy Bagel GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for the beloved restaurant. They revealed that they wished to raise money to ensure that the logistics are taken care of while Blagovich grieves the unexpected loss.

They revealed that the donations would cover employee wages, shop costs, shot rent and other operating expenses.

The GoFundMe also added:

“The shop will be closed temporarily as we all navigate this time of grief. Daniel and Jacob have been continually blown away and grateful for the ways that this community has rallied together to support Howdy Bagel. We know that in this difficult season, you will all continue to show up with love and support.”

At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser aimed to raise $50,000. However, they had amassed over $116,033. The highest donation of $5000 was made by an anonymous donor.

As the fundraiser aims to support the Howdy Bagel family, others took to the internet to share their condolences with grieving family members and friends. A few comments online read:

Tributes pour in as Howdy Bagel co-founder passes away (Image via GoFundMe)

Reddit user u/FirelTGuy took to the r/Tacoma subreddit to claim that Jacob Carter’s death was an active homicide investigation. They went on to attach a Superintendent’s Major Offence document and alleged that a person likely approached Carter, shot him, and fled the scene.

It is worth noting that the same has not been confirmed by law enforcement. The official filing had neither named Carter as the victim.