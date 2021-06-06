Jake Paul, Julia Rose, and crew allegedly kicked out of the pre-fight party as fans speculate if the two are "back together"

On Saturday, June 5th, a video surfaced of Jake Paul and speculated girlfriend Julia Rose allegedly getting kicked out of, along with their crew, a pre-fight party for Logan Paul's fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul will meet in the ring on June 6th at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.

Jake Paul was originally banned from the Mayweather vs. Paul fight following the "hat stealing" incident during a heated press conference between the two fights. The ban has since been lifted, and fans are expected to see Jake supporting his brother ringside on June 6th.

Jake Paul, Julia Rose, and crew are ejected from a party

A video surfaced onto Twitter on Saturday afternoon of Jake Paul, Julia Rose, and their crew allegedly getting kicked out of a pre-fight party for Logan Paul.

The video showed Jake, his female acquaintance, and a group of five others exiting what seemed to be a crowded restaurant partying in preparation for the big fight.

INSTANT REGRET: Jake Paul, Julia Rose and their crew allegedly thrown out of pre-fight party by Floyd Mayweather. pic.twitter.com/1KyXnCewCW — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 6, 2021

Due to this, fans began speculating if Jake and Julia were back together.

Jake and Julia seen together is sparking relationship rumors

Fans of Jake Paul have speculated that he is back with ex-girlfriend Julia Rose, given the multiple times they've been spotted together in public.

This comes after Julia exposed Jake for allegedly cheating on her multiple times during their relationship. Since they were both kicked out of the Mayweather vs Paul pre-fight party, fans have speculated about the current relationship between the two.

Although neither Jake nor Julia have confirmed they are getting back together, fans are waiting to see if Julia will appear alongside Jake at the Mayweather vs. Paul fight tomorrow night.

