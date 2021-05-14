James Charles' former producer claims she's receiving death threats by "violent mob" after YouTuber denied her allegations

Kelly Rocklein, former producer of YouTuber James Charles claims she has been receiving death threats from his fans after James Charles made a public statement about the ongoing lawsuit.

In early May, James Charles returned from his social media hiatus to Twitter to discuss his ongoing lawsuit from his former producer, Kelly Rocklein, due to "wrongful termination," "disability discrimination" and "failure to provide reasonable accommodation." Many of James Charles's fans then allegedly began sending Kelly death threats and siding with James.

Jame Charles' ongoing lawsuit

Kelly had stated that she was being underpaid, as she allegedly worked day and night, 6 to 7 days a week with James giving her his word that he would pay her for overtime. However, according to Kelly, she did not receive any overtime pay.

Due to his most recent predatory-behavior allegations, James had taken a hiatus from social media after posting an apology to his YouTube channel. However, the hiatus was short as he returned to Twitter on May 10th to speak on the lawsuit. James claimed that all of Kelly's claims were lies, and wanted to pursue the lawsuit "to the fullest extent."

Kelly Rocklein on receiving death threats from James Charles fans

Kelly took to Twitter to express her sadness and frustration from the ongoing situation. She wrote:

So many people sending me death threats, asking me to kill myself and making fun of my appearance. It’s almost like someone incited this violent mob of stans on me to in a desperate move to vilify me and remove any of the blame from themselves. — Kelly Rocklein (@kellyrocklein) May 12, 2021

She even went further to discuss her struggles with mental health and how she felt her current situation was more than enough to deal with. Kelly tweeted:

As if struggling with anxiety, depression end body dysmorphia wasn’t enough already. — Kelly Rocklein (@kellyrocklein) May 12, 2021

She also criticized a video she saw on YouTube discussing the lawsuit, stating that:

I just watched a Youtube video where someone started off with, “well I’ve only seen one video on Twitter from one of the sides involved... never read any legal public documents... or anything else... but these are my thoughts on the situation...” What is wrong with people 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Kelly Rocklein (@kellyrocklein) May 12, 2021

Although many are still on James' side, many people came to Kelly's aid to shame James' fans for the way they dealt with the news of the lawsuit. Many stated that although Kelly had a chance of winning, it wouldn't even "leave a dent" in his net worth, which is what his fans had an issue with in the first place.

The lawsuit is still ongoing and has yet to reach a verdict, according to James. As for Kelly, many people are coming to her support as James' recent allegations did not help his public image.

