Jania Tatum Scott GoFundMe page raises more than $11,000 after Baytown teen is found dead in park

Jania Tatum Scott, a 15-year-old student from Baytown, was recently found dead at a park near her mother’s apartment. Police discovered her body with a gunshot wound to the chest on December 28, 2021.

The victim’s grieving mother, Angie Tatum, told ABC13 she last saw her daughter alive around 11:00 pm on Monday, December 27, 2021. She mentioned that the teenager reportedly went out to meet someone and left behind a half-eaten plate of food.

Authorities found Jania Tatum Scott’s unresponsive body at 8:15 am on Tuesday in Tejas Park, Baytown, and pronounced her dead at the scene. The incident was declared a case of homicide, but no suspect has been identified so far.

The teenager’s mother also launched a GoFundMe campaign to fund her funeral expenses and memorial service. The fundraiser has already received more than $11,000 in donations against its $10,000 goal.

Who was Jania Tatum Scott?

Jania Tatum Scott GoFundMe page (Image via GoFundMe)

Jania Tatum Scott was a 15-year-old Sterling High School sophomore student. She was also a cross-country track star and field athlete. In March 2021, she received first place at a high jump competition in her school.

Unfortunately, the talented teenager was shot dead on December 28 and found at her favorite park across from her mother’s apartment. According to her GoFundMe page, Jania was well-known around Baytown and loved by everyone:

“She [Jania Tatum Scott] had many friends and she was loved by everyone including her teachers, coaches and the admin staff.”

As per the Facebook page, Jania was also a gymnast and shared a close bond with her mother. Following the athlete’s tragic demise, her mother told ABC13 that Jania was her best friend:

"They took my best friend from me. They took my best friend from me. Literally, that was my best friend… I'm alone now. It was just me and her, my baby."

Angie Tatum also mentioned that Jania was an outgoing person and aspired to join the Navy and study nursing:

"She can't do that now. My daughter was well-known around Baytown. Everybody loved her. She was a really outgoing person. Nobody is doing good right now. I'm not doing good. I don't know if I'm going to ever be good about this."

Baytown Police Chief John Stringer said in a statement that the case is currently under investigation and authorities are seeking help from the public for information regarding the victim and her activities before the incident:

"The Officers and Detectives are actively investigating this case and will work to ensure that the offender is brought to justice. We will partner with our citizens and area law enforcement to ensure this crime is resolved, and we advocate for the victim."

Jania Tatum Scott’s untimely death has devastated her family and close ones. Her funeral is scheduled to take place on January 8, 2022, around 1:00 pm at Word of Faith Family Christian Center. The teenager’s friends and family members have also organized a balloon release in her honor and memory.

Edited by Srijan Sen