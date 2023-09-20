Jason Derulo UK and Ireland arena tour 2024: Presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

International music sensation Jason Derulo has announced the UK and Ireland arena tour for the first time in five years. The chart-topping artist has officially unveiled plans for an eight-stop arena tour in 2024, marking his triumphant return to the arena live stage. These tour dates are a part of the UK and European segment of Derulo's highly anticipated 'Nu King' world tour.

The Florida-born star is set to kick off this eagerly awaited journey at Bournemouth's BIC on March 4, 2023. From there, he'll grace venues like London's The O2, Cardiff Arena, and Manchester, before crossing borders to perform in Glasgow and Dublin.

Presale tickets for Jason Derulo's UK arena tour will go on sale on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10 am via Ticketmaster UK. Tickets for the general sale will go on sale at 10 am on Friday, September 22 via Ticketmaster UK. Fans can also follow their social media accounts to stay updated about the tour.

Jason Derulo's arena tour will begin in Bournemouth and end in Dublin

Jason Derulo will kick off the month-long tour with his Bournemouth concert, scheduled for March 4, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finish his brief tour with a final show in Dublin on March 14, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

March 4, 2024 - Bournemouth BIC

March 5, 2024 - Cardiff Arena

March 6, 2024 - London O2 Arena

March 8, 2024 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

March 9, 2024 - Leeds First Direct Arena

March 10, 2024 - Manchester AO Arena

March 12, 2024 - Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena

March 14, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Jason Derulo is an American singer-songwriter known for her hit singles Savage Love and Swala

Jason Derulo is an artist who emerged as a songwriter and quickly became a chart-topping sensation. Born in Miramar, Florida, he demonstrated a love for singing from an early age and began crafting songs at the tender age of eight.

His exceptional songwriting skills soon garnered attention in the music industry, leading him to compose tracks for acclaimed artists such as Lil Wayne and Pitbull. In addition, he co-wrote and performed on the track Bossy with rapper Birdman, showcasing his vocal prowess.

Derulo's remarkable debut came in 2009 with the hit Whatcha Say, which sampled Imogen Heap and utilized Auto-Tune technology, securing the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Subsequent albums like Future History and Tattoos solidified his place in the music scene, featuring hits like In My Head, Talk Dirty, and Wiggle.

His musical journey continued to evolve with Want to Want Me from the album Everything Is 4, leading to a role as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance. Jason Derulo's career has been marked by a string of international collaborations and chart-topping singles, demonstrating his adaptability and creativity as an artist.