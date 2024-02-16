Javier Bardem reportedly top pick for Galactus in Marvel's Fantastic Four

After a promising trailer for Deadpool 3 and a newly revealed cast for Fantastic Four, Marvel is now eyeing a huge supervillain in Galactus, one of Marvel Comics's big bads, with the potential to replace Kang, the Conquerer.

For this role, which should make its first appearance in the upcoming Fantastic Four, Marvel is reportedly trying to rope in Javier Bardem, who could be the perfect choice for the role.

Javier Bardem is an Oscar-winning actor who could perfectly take the torch from Josh Brolin's Thanos, now that Jonathan Majors, who was supposed to be the next big bad in the franchise, is out of the question. Previously, Antonio Banderas was tipped to play the role of Galactus, but it seems that Marvel has changed preferences and is looking to go with Bardem.

The studio or the actor is yet to confirm anything about this development, but rumors have been swinging for some time, and recently, film scooper The InSneider revealed this detail, citing that the same source who told him about Pedro Pascal's casting in Fantastic Four has given out the information about Javier Bardem's casting.

Who is Javier Bardem?

Perhaps one of the most proficient actors of this generation, Spanish actor Javier Bardem is best known for his iconic performance as assassin Anton Chigurh in the Coen Brothers' western drama film No Country for Old Men, which also ended up earning him an Academy Award.

He has also been in many critically acclaimed films like Before Night Falls, Biutiful, and Being the Ricardos, among others. Most recently, Bardem was also a part of Denis Villeneuve's science fiction film Dune (2021), for which he earned further critical acclaim.

Who is Galactus in the Marvel Universe?

Galactus, who may soon be played by Oscar-winner Javier Bardem, is perhaps one of the biggest and most prominent villains in all of Marvel comics. Though formerly a mortal, he is a cosmic entity who consumes planets to sustain his life force, making him one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe.

When the character was first introduced in 1966, he broke the archetype of the standard villain. He has also appeared both as a supervillain and a hero in the vast Marvel universe.

This particular Fantastic Four will not be the character's first appearance on film. Galactus has previously appeared in the 2007 film Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, which was not officially a part of the MCU.

The upcoming Fantastic Four will reportedly feature Galactus as well as the Silver Surfer.

