The Fantastic Four 2025: Who will play Sue Storm? New cast and characters explored

In an unexpected Valentine's Day treat for Marvel fans, the long-anticipated casting reveal for The Fantastic Four 2025 brought excitement and speculation. Through an Instagram post, Marvel confirmed Sue Storm will be played by Vanessa Kirby in the upcoming movie.

Kirby gained international acclaim for her portrayal of Princess Margaret in the Netflix series The Crown from 2016 to 2017, earning her the British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actress.

She also took on roles in the action films Hobbs & Shaw (2019) and the Mission: Impossible film series since 2018. For her performance as a grief-stricken woman in Pieces of a Woman (2020), she won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress and received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Her performance portraying Empress Joséphine in the historical drama Napoleon (2023) won her the AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal.

With a star-studded ensemble, the film is set to captivate audiences, marking a significant addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Who are the new cast members of The Fantastic Four franchise?

Vanessa Kirby had expressed her enthusiasm to join the film previously, heightening anticipation among fans. In an interview during the world premiere of Napoleon in November last year, when asked about The Fantastic Four 2025 film, the actress said:

"I would be very honoured to join."

The ensemble cast of The Fantastic Four 2025, announced through an official Instagram post, boasts a lineup of talented actors. Pedro Pascal, known for his roles in The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, takes on the role of Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, seen in The Bear, portrays Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Joseph Quinn of Stranger Things steps into the shoes of Johnny Storm/Human Torch in The Fantastic Four 2025 film.

Previous Fantastic Four films and depictions

The history of Fantastic Four films has seen varied portrayals of the iconic characters. The 2005 and 2007 iterations featured actors Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis, and Chris Evans, who later became MCU's Steve Rogers/Captain America.

Despite their popularity, poor box office returns led to the cancellation of a potential third film and a Silver Surfer spin-off.

In 2015, the FANT4STIC film introduced Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, and Michael B. Jordan, who later became Killmonger in Black Panther, as the titular characters. However, the film faced mixed reviews and failed to leave a lasting impact.

An alternate version of Reed Richards, portrayed by John Krasinski, made a brief appearance in the MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), generating excitement among longtime fans of the superhero team.

When will The Fantastic Four 2025 be released?

Marvel Studios has set the release date for The Fantastic Four 2025 for July 25, 2025, as part of Phase Six of the MCU.

In April 2022, director Jon Watts, known for his work on Spider-Man films within the MCU, and Matt Shakman, known for his work on TV series such as WandaVision and Succession, entered discussions to direct the film, which was confirmed in September at the Disney event D23.

Details about The Fantastic Four 2025 remain scarce, however, the characters are expected to embark on an astronaut journey, returning with special powers, reminiscent of the original Fantastic Four storyline.

