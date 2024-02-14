What did John Krasinski play in the movie IF 2024? Backstage production roles explored

John Krasinski, known for his versatile talents, takes on multiple roles in the upcoming 2024 film IF. In the film, Krasinski serves not only as the writer and director but also as a producer and actor.

His multifaceted contributions shape the essence of the film, from its conception to its realization on the big screen. It was initially slated for release on 17 November 2023, IF underwent scheduling adjustments before settling on its current release date of 17 May 2024.

IF: A John Krasinski and Ryan Reynolds collaboration

Paramount Pictures acquired the rights to the movie in October 2019, securing Krasinski and Reynolds' collaboration on the project. Krasinski's Sunday Night Productions and Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort subsequently signed first-look deals with Paramount.

With the addition of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw to the cast in October 2021, the film's creative team continued to expand, enhancing its storytelling potential. The voice cast and premise of the film were revealed at CinemaCon 2023.

A trailer for the film was shown during Super Bowl 2024.

The cast

Krasinski curates an ensemble cast of esteemed actors, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Steve Carell, Krasinski himself steps into a yet undisclosed role in the film. Notably, this film also marks a much-anticipated reunion between John Krasinski and The Office co-actor, Steve Carell.

Cailey Fleming portrays the protagonist, Bea, while Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, and Liza Colón-Zayas round out the talented ensemble. Additionally, the film features an array of voice talents, including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Emily Blunt, adding depth and personality to the imaginary friends Bea encounters on her journey.

Plot explored

The story revolves around a young girl named Bea who discovers her unique ability to see imaginary friends, or IFs, who have been abandoned by the children they once accompanied.

Alongside her neighbor, The Man Upstairs, who has the same ability, Bea embarks on a magical journey to reunite the forgotten IFs with their respective children, leading to heartwarming and humorous encounters along the way.

About John Krasinski

The American actor and filmmaker is most widely recognized for his portrayal of Jim Halpert on the popular NBC sitcom The Office from 2005 to 2013. During his time on the show, he not only acted but also served as a producer and occasionally directed episodes.

John Krasinski has a diverse filmography. His notable roles include appearances in Leatherheads (2008) and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016). Additionally, he directed and starred in the comedy-drama films Brief Interviews with Hideous Men (2009) and The Hollars (2016).

In 2018, Krasinski gained further acclaim as the director, co-writer, and co-star of the horror film A Quiet Place, which earned him recognition as one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people worldwide. He continued his success by directing and starring in the sequel, A Quiet Place Part II (2020).

Beyond his film career, Krasinski ventured into television, portraying the title character in the Amazon Prime Video thriller series Jack Ryan from 2018 to 2023, where he also served as an executive producer.

He also co-created the reality show Lip Sync Battle (2015–2019), earning three Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Structured Reality Program. Krasinski is married to English actress Emily Blunt, with whom he shares two daughters.

IF comes to theaters on 17 May 2024.