"Looks more like 'I can't wait for this to be over'": Emily Blunt and John Krasinski lip reading moment sparks online divorce debate 

A video of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski has gone viral on the internet. In the video, Krasinski was seen whispering something to his wife. Several social media users turned into lip readers and suggested that John is saying, "I can't wait to get a divorce."

Soon after this, a divorce debate began doing the rounds online. However, some social media users suggested that it appears that they are talking about the event being over. One social media user playfully suggested that Krasinski was saying: "I can't wait for this to be over."

Internet user's reaction Image via snip from Reddit/@MulberryDesperate723)

For those unaware, Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been married for a decade. The couple, who have been married since 2010 and together since 2008, shares two daughters, Hazel and Violet, aged nine and seven, respectively.

Social media users are closely monitoring the situation, fearing that the much-loved couple might become the latest addition to the "2024 Celebrity Splits" gallery.

Social media users react to viral video of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

As social media users came across the video of John Krasinski whispering something to Emily Blunt, they were quick enough to react to that. Several social media users shared hilarious reactions to it and speculated about their divorce. While others took the couple's side and said that they must be having a normal conversation about the cold weather.

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from Reddit/@MulberryDesperate723)

Internet users react to viral video Image via snip from Reddit/@MulberryDesperate723)

It is also worth noting that Emily Blunt recently decided to take a break from work to focus on motherhood. She even shared about her commitment to being present for her children's important moments. Krasinski has consistently praised his wife in interviews, emphasizing the positive impact she has had on his life as a husband and father.

Internet users also tried to decipher what Selena Gomez was saying to Taylor Swift in viral video from Golden Globes

At the Golden Globes, people were buzzing about what celebrities were saying to each other. One moment, in particular, caught a lot of attention: Selena Gomez was caught whispering to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry. Many thought Selena was upset because Timothée Chalamet refused to take a picture with her.

A lip-reading expert, Jeremy Freedman, told Page Six that he agrees with what people on the internet are saying. He claims that Selena went up to Taylor and Keleigh, saying, "He didn't want a picture with me. He said no." Keleigh then asked, "Timothée?" and Selena nodded in response.

However, a source close to Taylor Swift denied this claim, as reported by Page Six. According to them, Selena was not talking about Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. So, there's some confusion about what really happened during that whispered conversation at the Golden Globes.