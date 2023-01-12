Jeff Beck net worth: Guitar legend's fortune explored in wake of his death at 78

Popular rock guitarist Jeff Beck, also known as Geoffrey Arnold Beck, recently died at the age of 78. Beck was well-known as a member of the Jeff Beck Group, Beck, and Bogert & Appice. The news was announced on his social media accounts with a picture of him performing on stage.

Singer, pianist, and songwriter Billy Joel expressed his grief on social media with a picture and wrote that he was one of his heroes and was fortunate to have met Beck once. Joel stated that he feels grateful for being able to tell Beck how much he admires his musical skills.

Singer Ozzy Osbourne also paid tribute to Beck on Twitter and wrote,

"...It was such an honor to have known Jeff 7 an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album, Patient Number 9.”

Jeff died from bacterial meningitis and was hospitalized near Riverhall at the time of death.

Jeff Beck earned a lot from his career in the music industry

Jeff Beck has earned a lot from his work as a guitarist with different groups over the years (Image via Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Beck was well-known for his work with different bands over the years. However, he also pursued a successful solo career, delivering several albums and singles, which made him a popular name in the music industry.

The success of his albums and singles ultimately led to CelebrityNetWorth reporting the late musician’s net worth to be around $18 million.

Beck earned a lot from his albums, which started with Truth in 1968. This was followed by Beck-Ola, which featured seven singles and reached the 15th position on the Billboard 200 and 39th on the UK Albums Chart. His next release was Blow by Blow, which received platinum certification from the RIAA and reached the top spot on the American Billboard 200.

Jeff’s third album, Wired, reached the 16th position on the Billboard 200, and his fourth album, There & Back, trended on the US Billboard Jazz Albums, Billboard 200, and Swedish albums chart. Flash was Beck’s fifth album which reached the 39th position on the US Billboard 200.

In 1989, Jeff then released his sixth album, Jeff Beck’s Guitar Shop, which received the Best Rock Instrumental Performance Award at the Grammy Awards in 1990. His seventh album, Who Else!, reached the 99th position on the US Billboard 200. It was followed by You Had It Coming, which earned a Grammy Award in 2002.

Jeff Beck’s ninth album was titled Jeff, and it featured 13 singles. The album reached the 92nd position on the French albums chart and the 122nd position on the Billboard 200. His tenth album, Emotion & Commotion, also trended on the charts. He returned after six years with his final album, Loud Hailer, which did not receive a good response.

The rest of Beck’s earnings came from his work with other bands and collaborations with other artists on their albums.

