Jeni's Everything Bagel Ice Cream: Seasoning, where to buy, release date, and all you need to know 

Jeni's Everything Bagel is officially making a return along with some of the brand's most talked-about flavors.

On February 28, the famous ice cream company announced the return of its controversial Everything Bagel flavor. The flavor combines a lightly sweet cream cheese ice cream with the brand's original Everything Bagel "gravel" (a buttery streusel with sesame and poppy seeds, along with onions and garlic).

Everything Bagel was initially launched in January 2021. In an official release, Jeni's said the flavor was met with both positive and negative reviews, making headlines and causing a stir on social media.

The company explained that the reactions ranged from "pretty good" to "not at all gross." However, the one thing that everyone agreed upon was that it tasted just like a bagel.

When is Jeni's Everything Bagel Ice Cream launching?

Jeni's will relaunch the iconic Everything Bagel flavor in its 60 scoop shops and on its website, Jenis.com, on March 21, 2022. The brand distributes its pints in major grocery stores across the United States.

Jeni introduced this flavor as part of its "Ice Cream for Breakfast Collection." The collection features five pints inspired by breakfast favorites, including Coffee with Cream & Sugar, Honey Vanilla Bean, Skillet Cinnamon Roll, and Wildberry Lavender.

This year, the company released a flavor called Maple Soaked Pancakes. They also set a new world record on February 5 for most people eating ice cream for breakfast on National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day.

Everything Bagel is not the only flavor making a return

Jeni's recently reintroduced Buttercream Birthday Cake. It was also revealed that Strawberry Pretzel Pie, which made their tribute to Dolly Parton, would return for another limited-edition run.

A Strawberry Pretzel Pie begins with cream cheese ice cream but is topped with salty pretzel bits and red strawberry sauce.

Parton's Imagination Library - an organization she founded in 1995 and donated free books to children from birth until they were five years old to encourage early literacy - will benefit from the sale of the new flavor as before. The organization has donated more than 173 million books so far.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is doubling the offer this time. Additionally, fans will be able to pre-order the digital version of Run, Rose, Run, which includes a bonus track, Rose of My Heart.

The Strawberry Pretzel Pie pints can be pre-ordered for $12 and the exclusive Run, Rose, Run digital album is available for $8 on Jeni's website now. However, the customer is limited to ordering only two pints per order.

The Strawberry Pretzel Pie pints will ship in April 2022.

Edited by Srijan Sen