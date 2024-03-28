On March 28, 2024, Mason Kitsuné revealed BLACKPINK Jennie as the newest face for their Baby Fox campaign. The announcement was made through the brand's official X handle, @kitsuné_japan.

Jennie exuded confidence and elegance as she modeled Maison Kitsané Spring's 2024 women's wear collection in Seoul by Jongha Park.

The caption to the post as translated by Google reads,

"Women's collection "Baby Fox" is now on sale! We will release a campaign image in which global icon JENNIE wears the collection items. The collection is available at directly managed stores and the official online store."

The idol's recent collaboration with Mason Kitsuné marks another milestone in an impressive career as a global fashion icon.

BLACKPINK Jennie unveiled as the latest face for Maison Kitsuné's newest collection

The campaign images showcase Jennie effortlessly flaunting Maison Kitsuné's garments in refreshing pastel hues.

The collection offers a range of spring essentials, including ribbed tank tops, cardigans, tees, and half-zip sweatshirts, all featuring the iconic Baby Fox logo. These candy-colored pieces are sure to lift spirits and bring joy to any wardrobe.

As the brand's website mentioned, the Baby Fox collection epitomizes femininity with a bold twist. The brand describes the collection as celebrating pop pastels radiating femininity and luminosity.

Jennie perfectly embodies the spirit of Baby Fox, serving as a creative muse for the collection and its campaign. Her distinctive style, which seamlessly blends streetwear with couture, perfectly encapsulates the collection's essence.

The description on the website reads,

"It is the same energy embodied by JENNIE, who appeared as a creative muse for the collection as well as its campaign. Her bold, idiosyncratic style, which blends streetwear with couture, is the exact embodiment of the Baby Fox spirit."

Known for her influential style, the BLACKPINK member has previously served as an ambassador for renowned brands such as Chanel, Calvin Klein, Hera, Porshe, Adidas, Gentle Monster, and Tamburins.

The idol and the brand have a remarkable relationship because she has often donned their pieces since her debut, has received products directly from the brand, and has acknowledged her substantial influence on their success.

The singer has an impressive portfolio of international campaigns that includes high-end couture from Chanel, jeans from Calvin Klein for the high street, upscale luxury from Jacquemus, high-end sportswear from Adidas, and cozy clothing from Maison Kitsané.

The idol recently appeared at Paris Fashion Week, where she wowed audiences as Chanel's global ambassador. She also starred in the luxury brand's Premiére Edition Originale watch campaign.

On the professional front, the You & Me singer and her fellow BLACKPINK members, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo have embarked on solo endeavors after parting ways with YG Entertainment. Despite pursuing individual projects, the group will continue to work together under the same label for future projects.