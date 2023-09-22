Jennie's look for Adidas Originals' latest campaign wins the internet: "Adidas really flaunting Jennie's face card"

Blackpink Jennie has recently starred in Adidas Originals' campaign, dubbed the "We gave the world an original. You gave us a thousand back." The Blackpink member has been making waves not only in the music industry but also in the fashion industry. After recently starring in the Jacquemus campaign, the idol's campaign for the Three Stripes label has stirred up fans.

The campaign featured multiple celebrities, including Anitta, Jenna Ortega, David Beckham, Pusha T, Ho-Yeon Jung, Stromzy, and more. However, Jennie's appearance in the campaign attracted the most attention, which can be credited to her large fandom, dubbed BLINKS. One of the fans tweeted a response to the campaign image:

Other than @jnrbyjnkm, many other fans were left impressed with the latest campaign.

Fans appreciate Jennie in the latest Adidas Originals' campaign, "We gave the world an original. You gave us a thousand back"

The latest campaign of Adidas Originals, dubbed "We gave the world an original. You gave us a thousand back," features multiple celebrities, including Jennie Kim, Jenna Ortega, Pusha T, David Beckham, Ho-Yeon Jung, Zinedine Zidane, and Stormzy.

Jennie was spotted in the campaign wearing a simple white tee with a black collar and three stripes on the shoulder. The idol wore mismatched earrings and natural make-up inspired by the latest "Strawberry Girl" trend. The campaign created a stir amongst fans as it signified that the Three Stripes label is terminating their partnership with Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose from Blackpink Group and will solely deal with Jennie.

Jennie's fans were highly impressed with her pictures in the latest campaign and praised the idol for her beauty and style on Twitter:

Many fans claimed that despite the campaign having multiple faces, Jennie's was highlighted the most, and they believe that the Three Stripes label gives her the most attention. Fans also claimed that the Trefoil brand loves her and treats her like a queen.

After seeing the campaign imagery, fans have used adjective like gorgeous, beautiful, chic to describe it. In a recent press release, the Three Stripes label stated:

"Each film is accompanied by a set of triptych stills shot by Chadwick Tyler, with some sets featuring partners, collaborators, and friends of the brand that have helped to tell the story of the Trefoil the world over including: Zinedine Zidane, Jenna Ortega, Pusha T, Anitta, HoYeon Jung, David Beckham, Jennie Kim, Stormzy."

In the brand press release the Three Stripes label further stated:

"The latest adidas Originals brand campaign is a collection of timeless stories; retold for tomorrow."

The information of press release made fans speculate that the Three Stripes label would release a collaborative film campaign with Blackpink member Jennie. However, Adidas has not officially confirmed the news.