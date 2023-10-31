Jenny Apple GoFundMe raises more than $150,000 as YouTuber shares heartbreaking cancer update 

Influencer Jenny Appleford, best known as Jenny Apple, recently took to social media to announce that she was living her final days. The social media personality went on a YouTube live-stream to share heartbreaking news of being hospitalized for her final moments. Along with expressing fear, she also discussed what she wished for her husband and children in the livestream. Followers have since taken to GoFundMe to extend their support.

Jenny Apple is a beloved mommy vlogger who has been sharing her journey battling lung cancer since 2021. The social media personality was diagnosed with the tumor despite being a non-smoker. In July, she told her followers she had less than a year to live. She frequently shared her journey with her followers, including her having to shave her head, health updates, and more.

The 36-year-old recently took to YouTube to speak to her followers alongside her husband, Kyle. In a 10-minute-long video titled- I’m dying, she told her followers:

“I’m actually dying right now… I’m so scared. I don’t know what to do.”

The California native’s husband explained that her breathing had “labored,” so she was put on a high-flowing oxygen machine that was only available in the hospital. Hence, Apple could not return home as she wished to.

GoFundMe raises over $150,000 for Jenny Apple and family

As the YouTuber gave her followers an update about her health, many continued to flood her official GoFundMe page with supporting messages. At the time of writing this article, the page amassed over $154,309. The fundraising campaign had set their goal as $100,000.

The page was set up by the YouTuber’s sister, Ashley Horton, who gave followers an update earlier this year. Ashley Horton revealed that Appleford was continuing to receive treatment for her cancer. She also shared that Apple’s followers had been “a huge source of strength.”

The page was initially set up to help Jenny and Kyle during the difficult time. The money that has been donated will reportedly help “alleviate some of the monthly cost of insurance, treatment, alternative therapies and travel associated with cancer treatment.”

“Also, the money from this GoFundMe will allow for Jenny to make memorable family trips, to help improve Jenny’s quality of life, and to help Jenny maximize the time she has with her family,” the page read.

Followers endlessly donated and extended support with loving messages. A few of them read:

Fans send heartfelt messages to the YouTuber (Image via GoFundMe)

Fans send heartfelt messages to the YouTuber (Image via GoFundMe)

Fans send heartfelt messages to the YouTuber (Image via GoFundMe)

Fans send heartfelt messages to the YouTuber (Image via GoFundMe)

“I’ll be an angel”: Jenny Apple goes on a live stream during her final days

In the short clip, it was revealed that Jenny Appleford’s left lung mainly had the tumor and that doctors had told them that she did not have a lot of time left.

The social media personality, who had amassed over 16K followers on social media, also asked her followers to take care of her family. Apple is a parent to her son Ellis and daughter Winnie, who are seven and four years old, respectively.

Jenny Apple informed her fans that her husband was allowed to fall in love again and marry.

“I want him to be happy, so let him be happy,” she said, adding, “I hope I’m happy. I think I’ll be happy. I’ll be an angel sparkling in the sky. I’ll be sparkling over you guys.”

Attempting to make light of the situation, Jenny also compared herself to the comic character Mario.