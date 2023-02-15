What is Glioblastoma? Tributes pour in as Neebs Gaming's Thick44 passes away at 47

YouTube star Tony Schnur, aka Thick44 of Neebs Gaming, a gaming channel on the platform, has passed away at 47 after battling cancer for two years. The news was confirmed by the channel in a heartbreaking Twitter post shared on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Neebs Gaming stated:

"It is with heavy hearts that we must inform you that our dearest friend Tony "Thick44" Schnur has left us after fighting valiantly for as long as his body would allow. He passed peacefully with his family by his side."

In June 2022, the YouTuber first revealed his Glioblastoma diagnosis to fans, following which he underwent a successful surgical removal.

Glioblastoma is a type of brain cancer. According to WebMD, it is one of the most common type of brain tumor in adults and is very aggressive, which means it can grow and multiply really fast.

"Completely shocked and gutted": Netizens and the gaming community mourn the loss of Thick44

As the tragic news spread, Twitterati started paying their tributes to the gamer with the hashtag #WyvernKing, which soon began trending on the microblogging platform. Netizens shared their condolences for his family. The gaming community was shocked and left in tears.

They called him amazing and a great source of positive influence on their lives. Many shared their stories of the gamer, while others posted art and screenshots of his logo in his memory. Some even shared the quote "Long Live the Wyvern King" with their tributes.

User @tfvo86v2 stated:

tfvo86 @tfvo86v2

and Rest In Peace Thick44, you will be miss and never forgotten @SimonSandwiches thank you simon for bringing me here to say LONG LIVE THE WYVERN KING...and Rest In Peace Thick44, you will be miss and never forgotten @SimonSandwiches thank you simon for bringing me here to say LONG LIVE THE WYVERN KING...and Rest In Peace Thick44, you will be miss and never forgotten https://t.co/8ynyvQ97v7

Internet users pointed out Schnur's love for content creation and gaming. One user, @TheCamSteady, described their interaction with the 47-year-old gamer and expressed gratitude to Thick44 for giving them valuable advice as a young adult:

Cam Steady Stay Steady @TheCamSteady @NeebsOfficial I was a student in film school when I met Tony in Nashville. He immediately lit up gushing over his love for creation and giving me invaluable advice for navigating my career as a young adult in this industry. Every time I talked to him, I left feeling better than before. Rest… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @NeebsOfficial I was a student in film school when I met Tony in Nashville. He immediately lit up gushing over his love for creation and giving me invaluable advice for navigating my career as a young adult in this industry. Every time I talked to him, I left feeling better than before. Rest… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Here are some more responses seen on the social media platforms:

The Faithslayer @TheFaithslayer



I personally never met him, but it's hard not feeling a sense of personal loss over someone who has made me laugh for several years.



You will always be the 'Wyvern King'



I will miss you greatly, Tony



#Thick44 Completely shocked and gutted by the news that we've lost Thick44.I personally never met him, but it's hard not feeling a sense of personal loss over someone who has made me laugh for several years.You will always be the 'Wyvern King'I will miss you greatly, Tony Completely shocked and gutted by the news that we've lost Thick44.I personally never met him, but it's hard not feeling a sense of personal loss over someone who has made me laugh for several years.You will always be the 'Wyvern King'I will miss you greatly, Tony#Thick44 https://t.co/NR6S5M23wj

HowItShouldHaveEnded @TheHISHEdotcom @NeebsOfficial I don’t have the words. My heart hurts. Tony was always a solid dude and a joy to be around. I cherish many memories with that witty rock star. My sincere condolences to his family. @NeebsOfficial I don’t have the words. My heart hurts. Tony was always a solid dude and a joy to be around. I cherish many memories with that witty rock star. My sincere condolences to his family. 💜

HeyForest @Hey_Forest We wanna send our most sincere condolences to the @NeebsOfficial crew and @Thick44Official family. Thick44 and the rest of the crew have been such a great source of positive and hilarious entertainment for our family. We will keep our torches lit in honor of the wyvern king. We wanna send our most sincere condolences to the @NeebsOfficial crew and @Thick44Official family. Thick44 and the rest of the crew have been such a great source of positive and hilarious entertainment for our family. We will keep our torches lit in honor of the wyvern king. https://t.co/rhObYJBTnA

ben @bnwkr @NeebsOfficial Rest in peace, man. Thank you for playing such a big part in my childhood, will never forget you. @NeebsOfficial Rest in peace, man. Thank you for playing such a big part in my childhood, will never forget you.

Joseph Garczynski @jumbahjumbah Heartbroken at the passing of @Thick44Official . he was kind enough to do a video for my friends friend’s birthday and now we all need a little more Thick44 out there in the world to remind us of just how goddamn amazing this man was. Rest in Power Wyvern King @NeebsOfficial Heartbroken at the passing of @Thick44Official. he was kind enough to do a video for my friends friend’s birthday and now we all need a little more Thick44 out there in the world to remind us of just how goddamn amazing this man was. Rest in Power Wyvern King @NeebsOfficial https://t.co/QEuDWwiED0

Conan Exiles @ConanExiles

Tony was a beautiful soul and he will be sorely missed.



Our condolences to his family and to the team. It has been an honor crossing paths with him. @NeebsOfficial These are terrible news, friends.Tony was a beautiful soul and he will be sorely missed.Our condolences to his family and to the team. It has been an honor crossing paths with him. @NeebsOfficial These are terrible news, friends. Tony was a beautiful soul and he will be sorely missed. Our condolences to his family and to the team. It has been an honor crossing paths with him.

Stone @StoneMountain64 @NeebsOfficial So sad to hear, man. Always such a fun, loving, and positive funny guy. The world will miss him. Prayin for the fam and all you guys @NeebsOfficial So sad to hear, man. Always such a fun, loving, and positive funny guy. The world will miss him. Prayin for the fam and all you guys ❤️

James Drazler @DrazlerJames Rest peacefully warrior Tony. #Thick44 You will never be forgotten. Long Live the Wyvern King 🤴 Rest peacefully warrior Tony. ❤️ #Thick44 You will never be forgotten. Long Live the Wyvern King 🤴 🙏 https://t.co/78sv4DjMm7

Tony Schnur's cancer came back despite his surgery

In June 2022, Tony Schnur opened up about his battle with cancer and his post-surgery recovery in an Instagram story. He also thanked all those who supported him throughout the journey. Thick44 stated that he had undergone surgery a year ago. He added:

"After surgery, I remember waking up and hearing a voice say “are you ready to play again?” and my immediate response was “yes”. I’ve been very fortunate to be surrounded by such an incredible support system to help get me through this."

However, a few months later, he admitted that the Glioblastoma had returned and spoke about his next steps. Thick44 stated that he required further tumor removal surgery following a high-dosage localized radiation therapy.

Tony's fans and followers hoped for another successful surgery. A later update from Neebs Gaming explained that the 47-year-old was in recovery.

A GoFundMe page that was set up in 2021 to help with Thick44's surgery also provided an update about his condition on January 2, 2023. It stated:

"After a difficult couple of months (and let's face it - year), a Christmas and a New Year's in hospital, Tony is heading home to be with his family."

According to the tweet by Neebs Gaming, any donations to this fundraising campaign would now go to a trust that was set up for Schnur's daughters.

