What is triple positive breast tumor? YouTuber Grace Helbig garners support after sharing cancer diagnosis 

Popular YouTuber Grace Helbig took the world of social media by storm when she announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, adding that she received the diagnosis about a month back. In her YouTube video posted on Monday, July 3, 2023, Grace Helbig claimed that she has a triple-positive breast tumor.

Stating how the same was “super treatable,” she elaborated on her condition, saying:

“From every doctor or medical professional or person that has any knowledge about cancer, they have said it is super treatable, it is highly beatable. We are going for cure, not remission, here, which is exciting, encouraging, helpful, good.”

She then shared that she would be getting six rounds of chemotherapy, which will be followed by surgery and hormonal therapy. She also went on to state how difficult it was for her to accept the news. However, as soon as doctors revealed that her triple-positive breast cancer was treatable and had a high success rate, she was relieved.

A triple-positive breast tumor is basically a tumor that has a combination of estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors, and more than the usual number of HER2 receptors. The same can be treated by hormone therapy, drugs, and surgery in some cases.

Social media users share wishes for Grace Helbig after YouTuber reveals cancer diagnosis

As Grace Helbig revealed through her YouTube video how she had been diagnosed with cancer, many social media users hopped onto the platform and shared their best wishes with the influencer.

From sharing their tips to being positive during this time to wishing her the best of health, here is how netizens commented on her video, titled I have breast cancer:

YouTuber garners support from social media users and fans as she revealed about her cancer diagnosis through a YouTube video. (Image via YouTube)

At the moment, Grace Helbig has not revealed where and when she will be starting her treatment. However, she did state in her video that she is absolutely confident about her treatment and recovery.

Furthermore, Grace Helbig also urged her viewers to get themselves checked for lumps, as early diagnosis and treatment can be game changers for people who might have cancer or any other life-threatening disease.

