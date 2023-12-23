Jeon Do-yeon to reportedly lead The Price of Confession replacing either Song Hye-kyo or Han So-hee’s characters

Veteran actress Jeon Do-yeon has reportedly replaced Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee in the much-talked-about drama, The Price of Confession. According to Star News’ report on December 20, the Kill Boksoon actress was confirmed to be participating as the protagonist in the drama. As per Wikitree’s report, Management SOOP, the actress’ agency stated,

“It is true that Jeon Do-yeon has received an offer to appear in The Price of Confession and is reviewing it.”

The drama was initially reported to feature veteran actress Song Hye-kyo (Descendants of the Sun, The Glory) and rising popular actress Han So-hee (The World of the Married, Gyeongseong Creature).

The Price of Confession attracted major eyeballs across the world because of the two actresses joining hands for the first time on screen. However, it was later reported that they dropped out of the drama for reasons yet unknown.

The Price of Confession reportedly gets an overhaul, Jeon Do-yeon roped in months after Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee drop out

Veteran actress Jeon Do-yeon will reportedly lead The Price of Confession, the much-talked-about drama after Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee pulled out from it months ago. As per Wikitree, the production for the drama is also undergoing an overhaul.

Director Sim Na-yeon (Beyond Evil, The Good Bad Mother) was also initially confirmed to helm the drama but the responsibility has now gone to Lee Jeong-hyo (director of Doona!, Crash Landing of You, Romance is a Bonus Book).

The Price of Confession was also rumored to have been shelved, after Song Hye-kyo and Han So-hee pulled out. The buzz around the series was all over the K-drama community, as both actresses even publicly expressed their love for each other and the drama by posting and reposting stories on Instagram.

The Price of Confession is a story of two women, Ahn Yoon-soo and Mo-eun's tragic life. Their vastly different lives get entangled when a gruesome murder case emerges. Song Hye-kyo was rumored to play Ahn Yoon-soo while Han So-hee was to essay the role of Mo-eun. With the overhaul now, it remains to be seen which direction the show will go in.

Meanwhile, if confirmed, this will be Jeon Do-yeon’s return to the small screen after her popular drama Crash Course in Romance aired from January to December this year. She earned more recognition through her feisty assassin-cum-mother role in Kill Boksoon. Her portrayal of Nam Haeng-seon in the rom-com Crash Course in Romance was met with great attention and praise.

On the other hand, Song Hye-kyo’s latest drama, The Glory, earned her much applause from viewers and critics alike. She won the first-ever Daesang (grand prize) of the 2nd Blue Dragon Series awards and the Best Actress award at the coveted 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for her portrayal of Moon Dong-eun in The Glory.

Han So-hee is currently seen in Gyeongseong Creature, a period fantasy drama featuring Park Seo-joon and Wi Ha-joon. Part 1 is available to watch on Netflix. Part 2 will be released on January 5, 2024.