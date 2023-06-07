Jerry Raymond missing: Details revealed as wife pleads for help 

Jerry Raymond, a Central Florida resident, created headlines as he went missing after being last seen in Melbourne, Florida. In a video uploaded by his wife on social media, she details how Jerry Raymond has been missing and also shows a video of his truck. She captioned the video:

“I am asking for your help. My husband was reported missing. This is him. This is his truck. He could be anywhere last seen in Melbourne, Florida headed west on 192. Please help us find him.”

In the video, she shows his picture and a video of his truck, detailing the model of the truck, which is a “2016 Chevy Silverado.” She then stated how her husband, Jerry Raymond, was heading west on 192, either towards Kissimmee or the north or south of 95 entrances.

She then appealed to the masses to reach out to her if they happened to find Jerry. She also pleads with the social media users to contact local law enforcement in case they find a clue about Jerry Raymond. His wife has not yet made it clear whether they were able to locate him.

Neither have the authorities stated anything about the case of Jerry going missing. However, social media users are concerned about the citizens of the country, as several people are going missing across the states.

Jerry Raymond missing: US Department of Justice states that Florida is one of the three states that have the highest number of missing persons

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System of the US Department of Justice, there is a concerning number of missing individuals in the United States, with a total of 22,740 cases reported in the last year.

Furthermore, it is not surprising that states with larger populations have higher reports of missing persons. As a result, the most populated states, California, Texas, and Florida, also have the highest number of missing persons.

Florida, where Jerry Raymond went missing, in particular, has 1,650 open missing person cases, making it one of the three states with the greatest need for attention in addressing this issue.

Furthermore, there is a noticeable gender disparity, with a higher number of missing native men compared to native women, which is a trend observed across all ethnic and racial groups. However, what’s alarming is that Florida is among the states with the highest number of missing persons in the United States.

On the other hand, the three states are followed by Alaska, which also has an alarmingly high rate of missing individuals. However, the missing cases in Florida continue to spark concern among the citizens. Something similar happened in Florida two days ago, on June 4, 2023, when Ashley Peppard from Orlando went missing.

Her family stated that all they knew was that she was visiting a new friend. At the moment, authorities have not revealed any details about Ashley Peppard, and the mystery of her being missing continues.

