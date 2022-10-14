Jessi calls out European Tour Organizer for mistreatment during her performance

Jessi, the iconic K-Pop soloist who is stunning Europe with her performances, has finally broken her silence on the enormous ordeals faced by her due to mismanagement by her tour organizers.

During her performance in Paris, the thirty-three-year-old artist took to the stage and finally revealed the details about the concerning mismanagement by the organizer of her European Tour. Extending no niceties to the organizer, whose identity has been disclosed to be Tim Kim, the artist said:

"So I was going to cancel this tour because of this guy. He's a f***ing coward. He's not even a f***ing person. I saw him today and he was eating. I didn't even eat today or last night, I was stranded trying to find a hotel."

Sharing excerpts from her tumultuous experience, Jessi also revealed details about a host of personal issues she was currently facing, which made performing live even more difficult.

"Because at the end of the day, when I see you guys, everything changes": Jessi dishes on her troubled concert experience

The internationally acclaimed rapper, Jessi, has faced massive obstacles while performing at her European concerts.

Jessi's Beyond Your Imagination Europe tour was first announced in August and began in Berlin on October 8 and is scheduled to travel across five European cities. Following Berlin, the rapper had a successful concert in Paris. However, the behind-the-scenes of the same revealed a nightmare-ish experience.

c @syjclub3 this was jessi earlier today mentioning she had to book her own flight/train... and pay for it. idk yall legal action must be taken. the LESS she can get is stress cause of her bad mental health at the moment and look at all of this. this was jessi earlier today mentioning she had to book her own flight/train... and pay for it. idk yall legal action must be taken. the LESS she can get is stress cause of her bad mental health at the moment and look at all of this. https://t.co/m0ggi50NQn

Before her performance in Paris, the Cold Blooded artist was stranded in London and had to pay extra to get to the destination on her own. In addition to this massive blunder, the organizer, who fans suspect is a con artist, failed to make prior reservations at a hotel for the artist.

Due to this, after arriving in Paris, the NUNU NANA star was stranded in the streets until 6 am till she finally found accommodation for herself and her mother.

c @syjclub3 #JessiDeservesBetter jessi speaking about this in her paris concert that didn't cancel even tho she had nowhere to sleep til the morning.... Pls this is so not human of those organizers.. in tears jessi ILYSM im. cr jessigodly #JessiInParis jessi speaking about this in her paris concert that didn't cancel even tho she had nowhere to sleep til the morning.... Pls this is so not human of those organizers.. in tears jessi ILYSM im. cr jessigodly #JessiInParis #JessiDeservesBetter https://t.co/jUOZ9ACSCx

Elaborating on her experience, the rapper said:

“I had to book my own f**king hotels, I had to book my own trains, and I did not complain for anything. Because at the end of the day when I see you guys, everything changes… So today, I was going to cancel [the show] because my body’s just not good right now and my voice is gone…”

At the concert, the Zoom artist also shared with fans that she is facing severe mental health issues and is looking to seek professional help after the tour's conclusion.

Jebbies outpoured love for the artist and hyped her at the concert. Setting aside her personal struggles, Jessi pumped up the audience and continued the mesmerizing concert.

Naya Meets JESSI🌙 @NayaSteevens

#JessiDeservesBetter @jessicah_opl "how can u be happy on stage when ur whole world is falling apart. health issues, mental breakdowns, death of someone precious to you, bad organization, zero communication, ppl around u being a disappointment" @jessicah_opl "how can u be happy on stage when ur whole world is falling apart. health issues, mental breakdowns, death of someone precious to you, bad organization, zero communication, ppl around u being a disappointment"#JessiDeservesBetter https://t.co/bfE8CYdzCB

milla⁷ @millatjn Jessi have the sweetest soul and truly hurts seeing her going through this but I’m happy she have amazing people around her taking care of her mental health and also us, tonight felt like a group hug🤍 #JessiInParis Jessi have the sweetest soul and truly hurts seeing her going through this but I’m happy she have amazing people around her taking care of her mental health and also us, tonight felt like a group hug🤍#JessiInParis https://t.co/DvBrdK2etp

dee @your_girl_jessi #JessiDeservesBetter I'm trying to be civilised here but I am livid. As the tour organizer, it is ur (Tim Kim) damn responsibility that everything is planned out but then u failed to do so a simple ass job. Jessi hv been going through a hard time and this is how you trear her I'm trying to be civilised here but I am livid. As the tour organizer, it is ur (Tim Kim) damn responsibility that everything is planned out but then u failed to do so a simple ass job. Jessi hv been going through a hard time and this is how you trear her 😠 #JessiDeservesBetter https://t.co/HyZ8aRnEP3

ania @jessicah_opl #JessiInParis #jessi you’ll be held accountable for what you’ve done to jessi, her mom, friends and fans. unforgivable. Cr: angieandria #JessiDeservesBetter you’ll be held accountable for what you’ve done to jessi, her mom, friends and fans. unforgivable. Cr: angieandria #JessiDeservesBetter #JessiInParis #jessi https://t.co/rBv8Q98z1o

So far, Jessi has said nothing else about Tim Kim on her social media accounts. Fans are hoping that the tour organizer will treat Jessi better for the next two legs of her European tour and take responsibility for her travel and accommodation.

