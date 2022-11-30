Jessi joins artist lineup for 'Head in the Clouds' Manila Festival

South Korean-American rapper Jessi is the latest addition to the high-profile lineup of 88Rising’s Head in the Clouds (HITC) Music and Art festival that will take place in Manila, Indonesia, on December 9-10, 2022.

In a video shared by the organizers on social media, Jessi said she cannot wait to see her fans in Manila. This will be her second visit to the bayside city, following her Zoom In show in September.

Other artists scheduled to perform at the two-day festival include GOT7 member Jackson Wang, BIBI, Japanese singer-songwriter Joji, Indonesian rapper Rich Brian, and Indonesian R&B artist NIKI. Renowned DJ Zedd will also be making a special appearance at the Manila festival.

The festival's Asian leg will begin in Jakarta on December 3 and 4, 2022. The lineup for the Jakarta show also includes Korean singer and songwriter CHUNG-HA. The show will be livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music's Twitch channel.

hitcmanila @hitcmanila 2 more weeks until Head In The Clouds!



DEC 9 & 10 SM FESTIVAL GROUNDS



88Rising's Head in the Clouds is a one-of-a-kind music festival that features top talents from the Asian diaspora. Popularly known as the "Asian Coachella," it has been one of the most prominent Asian music festivals since 2018.

Fans expect a Jessi x Jackson collab stage at upcoming Manila concert

As soon as it was revealed that Jessi would be performing at HITC in Manila, Jebbies (fandom name) could not keep calm. They expressed their excitement over her inclusion in the lineup on Twitter, but beyond that, they expressed their excitement over the fact that she will be reuniting with Jackson at the festival.

The majority of them hoped that the two singers would collaborate once again to recreate their legendary NUNU NANA performance. In 2020, the duo performed the song at the KBS Song Festival, and fans couldn't get over the intense chemistry between them.

dita @proudphoenix22 jessi in hitc manila is so crayyzzyyyy and she will meet jackson tooo jessi in hitc manila is so crayyzzyyyy and she will meet jackson tooo https://t.co/U2FvHJG5gv

cho 🐥 @wjejisoo omg if we get nununana collab with jessi and jackson during hitc ???? omg if we get nununana collab with jessi and jackson during hitc ???? 😳😳😳😁

raek ☕🖋️ @coldbrewrae GONNA DIE IF THEY DO THIS AGAIN

Yu ¬~ @yu_ni852 @hitcmanila Need Jackson and Jessi to perform together again. Pretty Pleaseeee. I'd do anything 🥺🥺🥺 @hitcmanila Need Jackson and Jessi to perform together again. Pretty Pleaseeee. I'd do anything 🥺🥺🥺

Following their performance, the NUNU NANA singer, who is supposedly "good friends" with Jackson, even thanked him publicly on Instagram. Her post read:

“You killed it tonight Jackson baby.”

To which Jackson replied:

“That’s why you’re my nununana.”

Jessi achieves another milestone with NUNU NANA

Jessi's viral-hit song NUNU NANA recently surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify recently. The song was released in 2020 and was able to achieve this milestone in two years, three months, and two weeks.

This is the rapper's second song to achieve the record after ZOOM, which achieved the feat on November 1, 2022. Earlier, the music video also surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it the artist's first music video ever to reach this milestone.

The song's catchy hook and cool dance moves caused it to peak at No. 2 on the Gaon digital chart, a career-high for the singer. After becoming an online sensation, many dubbed the song as Jessi's breakout hit.

