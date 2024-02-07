Jessica Chastain talks about fashion trends as her line launches at Vestiare Collective: "Can we turn 'mob wife' into 'mob boss'?"

Jessica Chastain, the Interstellar actress has teamed up with Vestiare Collective to sell some of the best clothing pieces. To aid the NGO, the Academy Award-winning actress took this step with her stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Through an NYFW cocktail party, the announcement of the collaboration was made, leaving a great opportunity for fashion enthusiasts.

In an Interview with fashion publication Elle, Jessica Chastain talked about current fashion trends while describing the conversion of 'Mob Wife' into 'Mob Boss'. Through this collaboration, the actress expressed her memories of these dresses followed by her thoughts about them.

In the Vestiare collective, one can now explore the Dries Van Noten Dress, Pink Gucci dress, Roksonda dress, and many more. Some of her coveted footwear, watches, and handbags, from the biggest events have been enlisted for the selling.

Jessica Chastain sells some of the best red carpet dresses to help the Women for Women International Charity

The Oscar winner Jessica Chastain is not only a gem in the acting industry but also a fashion icon, exhibiting an assortment of fashion moments throughout the years. Recently, the actress along with her stylist Elizabeth Stewart selected some of the coveted pieces from their collection and edited them for selling.

To celebrate the collaboration, the founder and president of Vestiare Fanny Moizant, Jessica, and Elizabeth attended the pre-cocktail party. At the PR Newswire, Jessica said,

"I've worn these pieces during significant moments in my life and I appreciate the craftsmanship that went into making them. I hope others will enjoy these pieces as much as I have. I love that Vestiaire Collective is a mission-driven company transforming the fashion industry for a more sustainable future and I'm delighted that these items will find a second new life."

In an interview with Elle, the actress talked about her understanding of fashion trends, the reasons behind choosing Vestiare and Women for Women International Charity, and so on.

Regarding the current mob wife trend, Jessica Chastain remarked,

"I think we should evolve it, though. Can we turn “mob wife” into “mob boss” for the next trend? I think “mob boss” is more modern than mob wife, and I think if there’s a future for Anna Morales [in A Most Violent Year], she’s got to take more control."

This remark portrays her fashion divergence. In this assortment of clothing pieces, one can get the Roksanda mid-length silk dress for $205. Her Carolina Herrara white dress is also on the website. The black sleek Ralph Lauren dress with white tie which she wore at the Tribeca Film Festival is included there too.

Apart from the array of clothing pieces, one can get Jacquemus bags, Prada Corset, Gucci watches, Versace shoes, and so on. However, this is a great opportunity for fashion enthusiasts to contribute to philanthropic work.

