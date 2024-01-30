Kylie Jenner’s appearance for Jacquemus Les Sculptures fashion show stuns the fans: “Parisian elegance”

Kylie Jenner attended Jacquemus's Les Sculptures fashion show on January 29, leaving some stunning fashion moments for the fans. Kylie reached Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France, to experience the spring collection of Jacquemus, keeping Stormi beside her.

Recently, Kylie's appearance in fashion shows has offered an assortment of style statements, and pairing with her daughter Stormi is one of the best of them. At Jacquemus Les cultures, Kylie wore a slender dress with an overlayered neckline, exuding the vibrant red color. Stormi adopted a similar color while she opposed her mother's silhouette by wearing an oversized sweatshirt and pants.

Looking at the duo, the internet seems quite delightful with her fashion preferences. As the fan pages of Kylie Jenner @Kyliekcentral posted several snaps of the fashion icon where fans expressed their remarks. One user named @melaniaagalea commented:

@melaniaagalea commented on Kylie's appearance at Jacquemus's show ( Image via @kyliekcentral)

Several other fans have shared their perspective on the mother-daughter duo, commenting on Kylie's latest sartorial statement. All of them are discussed below.

Fans appreciated Kylie Jenner's appearance at Jacquemus' Les Sculptor Show

During Paris Fashion Week, Kylie Jenner appeared in several fashion shows and showcased her exquisite fashion preferences. In Valentino's, she introduced her daughter Stormi on the red carpet, setting a trend for the year.

From Jean Paul Gaultier's white dress to Valentino's black gown, Kylie shared some of her best fashion moments. Later, she also attended Maison Margiela's show with her sister, Kim Kardashian, and mother, Kris Jenner, slaying in the metallic allure.

In Jacquemus's show, Kylie wore a red mini-dress with a skinny silhouette, exhibiting her toned physique. The overlay of satin red on her neck and shoulder further added to her modish appearance. She kept her make-up sober with pink blush and nude lipstick.

She paired a slingback heel in a matching color and left her mid-length bangs backcombed. She finished off her look with golden hoop earrings, black sunglasses, and a round-shaped bag. Stormi embraced the vibrant red like her mother to continue the twinning game. She draped leather pants, La Haut Rica water, and matching sneakers.

Kylie stunned fans with her Jacquemus look at Paris ( Image via @kyliekcentral/ Instagram)

The vibrant red look of Kylie Jenner was favored by fans, flooding the internet with appreciation. When some fans mentioned that she looked elegant, others appreciated her, saying Kylie was a pretty lady.

While most fans applaud her look, some have remarked that Kylie looked aged. Some fans have mentioned Stormi, saying she was bored during the show. While some other fans criticized bringing the kid to the fashion show.

However, it was very transparent that Kylie's look at Jacquemus was pretty vibrant, garnering nods from the fans.