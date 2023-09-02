Jimmy Buffett net worth: Fortune explored as legendary musician dies aged 76

Musician Jimmy Buffett recently passed away on September 1, 2023, at the age of 76. Buffett's cause of death remains a mystery for now. He was one of the richest musicians, and his net worth was said to be $1 billion at the time of his death.

The news was revealed through his social media pages on the same day, where a picture was shared with the following words written on top:

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Expand Tweet

His fans paid tribute to him on social media. One of them, Rick Kostanski, wrote that he witnessed Jimmy perform around 29 times last summer. He continued:

“His music is a way of life…and I was just happy to be a part of it all these years. Rest in Peace Jimmy Buffett….thank you for the music and all of the memories!!”

Another one, Michael Russeck, said it was a sad day to lose a storyteller like Buffett who had "no overly sentimental elements." Further details about Jimmy’s funeral are yet to be disclosed.

Jimmy Buffett accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as a musician

Apart from being a musician, Jimmy Buffett was also an author and businessman. It contributed a lot to his wealth over the years, and his net worth was said to be $1 billion, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth.

Jimmy’s musical career started in the 1960s, and his first album was titled Down to Earth. He continued to release more projects like Come Monday, Why Don’t We Get Drunk, and more. Son of a Son of Sailor, Last Mango in Paris, and Beach House on the Moon are a few albums that he released in his career.

Buffett soon began working as a writer and released many books. It included Tales from Margaritaville, A Pirate Looks at Fifty, and more. A Salty Piece of Land was the most popular of all his novels.

He contributed to the soundtracks of various TV shows and films, including Fast Times at Ridgemont High. From the Earth to the Moon and Jurassic World are a few films where he made cameo appearances.

Jimmy was the owner of restaurants like Margaritaville Café. He also established the record label Margaritaville Records and launched many other companies.

Jimmy Buffett is survived by his wife, Jane Slagsvol. Jimmy and Jane tied the knot in 1977. Before that, Jimmy was married to Margie Washichek from 1969 to 1972.