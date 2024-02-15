Jinny's Kitchen is all set to return with a second season. On February 15, SPOTV News reported that the show will be filmed in Iceland this time, and shooting will begin mid-March. According to reports, Lee Seo-jin will lead the show, while the Gyeong-seong Creature star Park Seo-joon will reportedly join as the cast member.

On the same day, confirming the news with Daily Sports, an official from tvN said,

“Jinny’s Kitchen season 2 is underway. We ask for your understanding that we cannot confirm specific details in order to ensure a safe and smooth filming process.”

The tvN source did not disclose the cast line-up for season two and requested fans to wait for an official announcement,

“We also ask members to confirm through the broadcast."

Jinny's Kitchen confirms season 2, filming to begin in mid-March

The widely popular South Korean variety show Jinny's Kitchen, led by Lee Seo-jin, is all geared up for another season, creating excitement among viewers and fans as it is reportedly said that Park Seo-joon will join the second season as well, yet fans and potential viewers of the show wonder whether new members will be cast for the upcoming season. Following the response by the tvN official, the exact location of the filming has not been revealed for safety reasons.

BTS member Kim Taehyung currently serves in the military and was a part of the cast in the previous season. V would probably not return for this season due to his national duties, which has raised fans' curiosity about who would join the cast members.

Jinny's Kitchen Season 1

Jinny's Kitchen was a successful spin-off of Youn's Kitchen, where the team opened up a restaurant in a foreign city to bring authentic Korean snacks and cuisine to localities.

The Prime Video description of the show is as follows,

“In a small beautiful town in Mexico, Bacalar, Jinny’s Kitchen opens, introducing Korean street food to their passionate customers! Meet Seo-jin, the boss who is serious about the business, Yu-mi, the new executive, Seo-jun, the new head of kitchen, Woo-shik, our good old intern, and Taehyung, the ambitious new intern! Come and enjoy their specialties made with love.”

According to Nielsen Korea, the show was a huge success domestically and internationally, receiving the highest viewership ratings of 9.4 percent nationwide.

Jinny's Kitchen was the first variety show on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The show took the fourteenth spot worldwide in the TV show category.

Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building

Upon the rising demand for another season, the show came up with a spin-off named Jinny's Kitchen: Team Building, which aired on November 12, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. In this show, the cast members and the producer, Na Yeong-seok, united to strengthen their bond.

The special spin-off with just two episodes gave some hilarious moments for the fans to remember as they indulge in group activities to improve their work following the first season.

Further information about the show's release, cast, and more is yet to be shared by tvN.

